Paducah Tilghman High School senior Kate Bidwell has long known what she has wanted to do with her life.
Having spent just over a decade participating in Market House Theatre and nearly seven years as a volunteer with the organization, 18-year-old Bidwell has more than enough experience to make her dreams a reality.
“I’m very involved at Market House Theatre,” Bidwell said. ”I’ve been performing there since about 2012 and volunteering as a teaching assistant for their Footlights classes for preschoolers through high schoolers since 2016. And in 2018, I also started volunteering as a teaching assistant for dance MHT — Market House Theatre’s dance program.”
Her work with the theatre is extremely important to her.
“I really credit Market House Theatre and everyone associated with it for my continued love of the arts,” she said. “I’m really grateful for the arts education I’ve received since I was little and the support, especially from their education department. I’ve been given so many opportunities to perform and volunteer.”
It has helped her secure many volunteer and extracurricular activities.
Bidwell attended the Governor’s School for the Arts program for musical theatre in 2021.
“That was such an incredible experience for me,” Bidwell said.
“Sophomores and juniors are both allowed to apply for the program and if they make it to the second round, do a live audition. Ultimately, I was selected for the program. It was definitely a turning point for me in terms of confidence, especially in the arts. I have always loved performing for other people and making them happy for the time they’re in the theatre. Going to GSA, really helped me learn more about who I am as an artist, my strengths and what I can bring to other people.”
Bidwell also participated in the five-week Governor’s Scholars Program.
“I was so honored to be selected for that program, in addition to GSA, because both are very competitive,” she said. “I had the absolute best time. I spent five weeks playing music with my close friends and we put together an album, so I got to participate in arranging music, composing original songs and, ultimately, performing the songs for a recording that I have and I play in my car more times than I probably should.”
She has spun her experience into work choreographing productions alongside Market House Theatre, including “Shrek Jr.” for Paducah Middle School and the upcoming Clark Elementary production of “The Music Man.”
Bidwell, daughter of Anne Bidwell and Jeff Bidwell of Paducah, is this week’s Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on outstanding regional high school seniors. From the 32 students chosen, one will be selected as Teen of the Year around the end of the school year. They will receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
After high school, some aspects of Bidwell’s future are a still to be determined.
“College, at the moment, is complicated,” she said.
“I have a few auditions lined up for different musical theatre programs and music programs at several different schools. So, while I’m getting decision letters from colleges on an academic thing first, I still have to wait for my audition results. It will really depend on them where I go.”
Bidwell hopes to eventually pursue a career in musical theatre, whether on stage or elsewhere.
“I hope to study music in some form, whether it be musical theatre, vocal performance or music therapy,” she said. “Really, any of those subjects I would be thrilled to learn more about and I know I would love to pursue them as a career. But no matter what, I know, whatever I do, has to be grounded in music, because that’s what I’m most passionate about.”
