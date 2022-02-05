Six Paducah Tilghman High School juniors were named to the prestigious PaxtonScholar scholarships, designed to give local college-bound students a boost as they enter postsecondary education.
The PaxtonScholars Class XII were announced during the first week of December.
Members of the PaxtonScholars Class XII are Christopher Allen, Coy Booker, Justice Campbell, Dasia Garland, Joemari Starks and Kauri Whitfield.
Over each of the next three Saturdays, The Sun will feature two of these scholars and share their achievements to date and thoughts of their future.
The scholarships are distributed through the McCracken County Community Care Endowment Inc., known as MCCCE Inc. The endowment was started by Fred
Paxton and his wife, Peggy. Fred Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group — which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV — and was a publisher for The Sun.
“He had met with some representatives — J.W. Cleary and B.A. Hamilton and others — to see how he could help the African-American community,” said Don Mitchell, the director of MCCCE Inc.
“He understood and realized real quick that when part of our community needs help, the whole community needs help. That was the emphasis that he put on it: for members of the African-American community to get better jobs, to get a better education and get better diversity in employment — just to raise the tide for everybody.”
That last statement references a saying that “A rising tide raises all ships,” meaning that improvements in one segment of a community benefits the whole community.
Funding for the PaxtonScholars program comes from an endowment set up by the Paxton family.
“They put $1 million in the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment. We get a dividend out of that every year, and the Fred and Peggy Paxton non-endowed fund has assisted us in the last several years with extra funds as the need arises,” said Mitchell.
“We also have several area businesses that help us. We raise upwards of $20,000 a year from our local business community, which was a vision of Mr. Paxton before he passed away (in April 2006). He wanted the area community to match what he and his wife would give to put in the Foundation.”
MCCCE Inc. also has a mentoring and tutoring programs, partnering with eight area organizations to provide services to grades 1 through 12.
Those who want to contribute to the Fred and Peggy Paxton Endowment or MCCCE Inc. may mail donations to MCCCE Inc., 300 S. Third St., Paducah, KY, 42003. Its office is in the Commerce Center.
Checks should be made out to MCCCE Inc. and may be earmarked for the PaxtonScholars program or any other program funded by MCCCE Inc. in the memo line.
The PaxtonScholar program began in 2011. Schools invite juniors to apply for the scholarship in the fall.
“When they come in to apply for PaxtonScholars, it’s based on their (grade-point average); it’s also based on community service,” Mitchell said. “We ask them to tell us what they want to do, to see if their goals in life are attainable goals. To strengthen their application, maybe get a nomination from a teacher or counselor or someone at the school.
“We also consider low-income status. That’s one of the considerations, but not the only one. We also consider the appearance and overall content of their application.”
Five judges consider the applications independent of each other and score them. The top six among those comprehensive scores are invited to receive the scholarship.
“Mr. Paxton’s vision was to provide this to students in McCracken County,” Mitchell said. “This year, all six of them came from Tilghman. Normally,we have a pretty good breakdown; we don’t say that so many have to be from one school or the other. This is just the way the scoring went.”
Mitchell said that MCCCE Inc. encourages students to be more involved in the community and learning how businesses work. One way he said they could do that was by attending a Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast or taking part in the chamber’s Leadership program.
Information about those can be found through paducahchamber.org or by calling 270-443-1746.
“We are trying to encourage them to be active in the community,” Mitchell said. “I will tell you that most of the students who write their essays mention what they’re doing in the community and what they want to do in the community in the future, how they want to give back to the community.”
PaxtonScholars receive a laptop computer and can earn up to $700 in each of their last two years of high school, based on their grade-point average. Also, in each of their first year of college, they can earn up to $700, based on their GPA.
“That one goes to just the first year of college,” Mitchell said. “Then, at the end of their first year of college, they can apply for our Educational Assistance Scholarships, too.”
Applications for the MCCCE Inc. Educational Assistance Scholarships are now available. More information about MCCCE Inc. can be found at its website, mccce.org, or by calling Mitchell at 270-519-9101.
