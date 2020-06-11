Just a short walk from downtown Paducah is the house once lived in by Lloyd Tilghman, his family and servants from 1852 to 1861.
Tilghman was a railroad construction engineer who opened up Paducah railways to large cities, bolstering the economy of his community. He was also a brigadier general in the Confederate army who owned five servants of African descent.
Controversy and protest have often taken place over the use of his name on the local high school — named for his wife, Augusta, when it opened in September 1921 — and his statue in Lang Park on Fountain Avenue.
In a time where Confederate imagery is protested as being racially insensitive, when monuments and statues representing the Confederacy are being taken down, that kind of protest is seen more and more nationwide.
The Lloyd Tilghman House and Civil War Museum at 631 Kentucky Ave. was built by Robert Woolfolk to be leased to Tilghman, who was assigned as an engineer to Paducah by the New Orleans and Ohio Railroad.
Museum administrator Bill Baxter said he hasn’t heard any protest or negative comment about the museum, which has been closed since March for health concerns related to COVID-19.
“There are some things occasionally that happen at the Tilghman statue,” he said. “And yet, nobody ever associates that with the museum.”
Baxter said that context is needed in judging people who served with the Confederacy during the Civil War.
“You can’t come into Lloyd Tilghman’s house and not talk about Lloyd Tilghman,” he said. “But he was a great railroad builder; that’s what everybody in Paducah remembers him for.
“It’s because he brought the first rail line in here and built up an infrastructure of railroading that allows Paducah to grow for almost 100 years after the Civil War.”
Baxter said that in his 15 years as a volunteer administrator of the property, thousands of people have been through the museum and only two people have complained.
“One of the two people who were disgruntled walked through the door and saw that we had a picture of Nathan Bedford Forrest there,” he said. “Well, he made a raid on the city in 1864.
“’Why do you have his picture up there?’ Because he’s part of Paducah’s history and the Battle of Paducah, as they call it — he instigated that. She walked out the door — and she was from Alabama.”
Baxter said the story he tells at the Tilghman House is that Paducah was a critical geographic point in the Civil War.
“The main focus is when Ulysses S. Grant comes and occupies it, and the Union army starts using Paducah as its jumping-off point for all these battles in the West and the South,” he said. “The battles of Fort Donelson and Fort Henry, on down to Shiloh, on down to Vicksburg and over to Chattanooga.
“This is where some really well-thought-of historians — modern-day writers of Civil War history — they’re all recognizing that this was where the South lost the war.”
Baxter, a native of Kansas, said he understands the concern of many people over what the statues and Confederate flag represent.
“We talk about black history (at the Tilghman House and Museum), about the heavy artillery colored unit that was formed here in Paducah, mostly with former slaves and freed slaves,” he said. “That was after the Emancipation Proclamation, when the Union starts to enlist African American soldiers into their ranks. One of those first units was formed here in Paducah.”
Baxter said that people often have pre-conceived notions about what they will find in the home of a Confederate soldier.
“A lot of people walk through the door and think, ‘Oh, my gosh! All we’re going to hear is ‘The South is going to rise again,’ ” he said. “We don’t do that.
“With what’s going on today in the country — the mindset that this could be a more permanent attempt at an answer to our racial problems — yes, there is the possibility that we could become a target, but I don’t think we will.”
The building is owned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which bought the house from the Market House Museum in 2008, three years after several local groups stepped in to save it from financial problems.
