Tilghman class of '55 hosts reunion

It was simpler back in the day.
That was the sentiment of the Augusta Tilghman High School Class of 1955 reunion that is taking place this weekend as alumni come to gather in Paducah and remember the days of their youth.
About 30 Augusta Tilghman alumni brought their spouses and family members out to Noble Park on Friday afternoon to kick off the class’s 66th anniversary union. Tables with old yearbooks, previous reunion files and old photos of classmates lined the Noble Park pavilion.
Classmates swapped memories of their school days, including recalling “strict” Principal Jetton and wearing large white mums with a blue “T” on the center to the annual Thanksgiving football rivalry game against Mayfield. They danced to 50s doo-wop and shared the stories of where they went after college and how life turned out.
Jack Johnston, a member of the class of 1955, said the class has organized reunions every five years since graduation, but postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class reunion will continue Saturday, as the group will tour the Innovation Building, located on Paducah Tilghman’s campus, Saturday morning.
The 242-member class of ’55 was the last class to graduate from Augusta Tilghman High School before the building was repurposed to Walter Jetton Junior High. Starting with the class of 1956, high school students in the Paducah Independent School District attended Paducah Tilghman High School at its present location.
June Perryman Badgley, an Augusta Tilghman High alumna, said she got to meet lots of different people while living in Paducah because of all the people that moved to town to work in plants being built at the time.
“It was a different time back then, it was easy. We just had a good time, we didn’t have to worry about getting out and anything happening to us,” Badgley said,
She said they used to “drag the gut,” meaning they’d all pile up into a car, drive down Broadway and get into a race with another car.
All in all, the alumni said they had a good time in high school, and learned a thing or two while in the school halls.
