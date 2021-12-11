The new year is around the corner, and the Kentucky Dam Convention Center will be the place to dance the night away.
As a fundraiser for the Marshall County Arts Commission, a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza will be held from 8 p.m. until midnight.
The commission operates the Children’s Art Center in Benton and hosts multiple programs and activities monthly, and routinely produces performances at the Kenneth Shadowen Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall County High School. The commission is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization governed by a 17-member board.
The Extravaganza will include heavy hors d’oeurves, a cash bar and music by the Todd Hill Orchestra. Tickets are $50 for single tickets or $500 for a reserved table for eight people. For reservations call 270-703-0304 or 270-252-7022.
