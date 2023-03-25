It’s early yet in the course of the spring warm-up and all that comes with it, but one negative in the transition to this new season is that ticks are early risers.
Of chief concern to us are lone star and American dog ticks, two species that are very receptive of humans as a food source. These two types of blood-sucking arachnids already have been active during warmer times of the past winter.
Owing to some unseasonably mild weather a few weeks ago, people already were reporting finding the varmints traipsing around on their bodies and, in some cases, attached and slurping out their bodily fluids.
This is nothing new. Ticks long have been known to arise from the leaf litter (in which they burrow down and overwinter) to attend to their parasitic mission in life about the middle of March. This is typical timing, although it is difficult to say what is typical anymore.
I remember a chilly but sunny day in mid-March decades ago when, during a leg-stretching hike in the Land Between the Lakes, I plopped down on the ground for a break. I didn’t stay there long, taking notice of a sun-drenched area of the leaf litter around me working alive with awakening ticks. (Makes me itchy just to recall that.)
Something to remember about this anecdote is that, even when the air may still feel a bit wintry, where direct sunshine hits the ground, it is a great deal warmer right at the surface. I have seen cold-blooded snakes out of hibernation and slinking around in just such conditions when the air temperature alone would suggest it was too early for them to be up and about.
What those of us on the ticks’ menu should remember is that these little creepy callers are not simply on duty as soon as we hit a certain date. Some of the early warm temperatures we experienced way back in February no doubt were responsible for an early comeback from hibernation for many ticks.
But ticks can turn it on or off on the basis of current conditions. This time of year they may be active one day and burrowed back into the leaves the next. For that matter, tick activity may switch on or off on an hourly basis according to weather and temperature changes. They hunt when they can and take shelter when they must.
When March temperatures drop below freezing as they have recently, the risk of getting ticks on you is minimal. However, by now, if you are poking around outside in mild, especially sunny conditions, tick experiences certainly are possible. The chances of encountering active ticks go up a great deal if one spends much time where there is a layer of leaf litter on the ground. That’s ideal tick habitat.
When you are going to be in the leaves for some time, it is never a bad idea to use a preventative spray down of a DEET- or picaridin-based repellent on shoes/boots, socks and lower legs. If you are going to be in harm’s way of ticks in the woods much (think of a turkey hunter sitting on the ground in the leaves, leaning again a big oak), the best course in being armored in permethrin repellent. This gold standard insect/arachnid protection is by spraying your hunting or work clothing down until they are damp with a .5-% (yes, just one-half of one%) permethrin solution. Let the clothing dry, then wear it into tick country with confidence.
So treated, the clothing will ward off all would-be biting bugs for three or four weeks, maybe longer, and the invisible permethrin shield will remain even through a couple of washings in that period.
The bottom line is that it is and for a while has been a new tick season. Any given day or hour may not be a time when ticks are out and active, but you really don’t want to underestimate them.
Next weekend, April 1-2, brings Kentucky’s youth-only wild turkey hunting season.
On that Saturday and Sunday, kids younger than 16 under direct supervision of adults can hunt for turkey gobblers statewide.
It is a choice opportunity for these junior hunters — the first turkey hunting of the spring when birds aren’t as spooky as they may be after being pressured somewhat. In addition, the timing of the youth season, the first weekend of April, is set to come when on average turkey gobbling should be at or near its peak.
Catching gobblers sounding off more helps hunters locate the birds and offers audible clues about when to call and when to hush as well as bolstering hunter confidence to sit tight and wait for approaching toms. Too, during the height of gobbling, odds are good that tom turkeys are about as aggressive (and gullible) as they’ll get.
All regular turkey hunting regulations will be in force for kid hunters. The primary difference for the youth season is that an adult overseer must remain in close proximity to a youngster hunter, able to take control of the junior’s shotgun at any moment for the sake of safety.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
