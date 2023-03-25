PADNWS-03-25-23 ODRS TICKS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Ticks like this female lone star are out and about on milder days now, and they’d be happy with a blood meal from you.

It’s early yet in the course of the spring warm-up and all that comes with it, but one negative in the transition to this new season is that ticks are early risers.

Of chief concern to us are lone star and American dog ticks, two species that are very receptive of humans as a food source. These two types of blood-sucking arachnids already have been active during warmer times of the past winter.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In