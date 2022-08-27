A live-fast, die-young member of the pigeon family will usher in one of the biggest opening days on Kentucky’s sporting calendar on Thursday.
The mourning dove hunting season wings in as traditional on Sept. 1. That is historically consistent and not the least surprising, but to me the shocking part is that Thursday will be that first day of September already. (I believe time is flying faster whether one is having fun or not.)
Kentucky’s lengthy dove hunting season is served up in three segments. The first is Sept. 1-Oct. 26. It is the longest period of hunting, and by far it is the portion of the season that draws the lion’s share of hunter participation.
Indeed, the dove season is one of those that gives definition to the term opening day syndrome. Many who turn out to dove hunt on opening day of the season probably won’t go again for the rest of what totals up to be a 90-day season. Numerous others will be back to hunt on the opening weekend of the season, Sept. 3 and maybe 4, but then will put it away for another year.
Those who are a little more serious about their upland wingshooting pursuits can enjoy far more opportunities that span a good part of late summer, fall and even well into winter. After the initial warm weather stretch, dove hunting segments two and three follow along at Nov. 24-Dec. 4 and Dec. 24-Jan. 15.
Hunters will find no differences in regulations this hunting year. No rule changes are on the books for 2022-23. The daily bag limit of 15 mourning doves and possession limit of 45 doves after three or more days of shooting are consistent with the past several years.
Shooting hours this season are like those of 2021, too. That means they are still a little tricky.
Here’s the deal on the unchanged times of the start of dove hunting. It depends on where you are hunting. On private land, shooting hours begin at 11 a.m. on opening day, but they start 30 minutes before sunrise for all 89 other days of the dove season.
On public land, like state-operated wildlife management areas, shooting hours begin at 11 a.m. throughout the first season segment, Sept. 1-Oct. 26. Shooting on public land doesn’t drop back to early morning hours, beginning 30 minutes before sunrise, until the later season segments, Nov. 24-Dec. 4 and Dec. 24-Jan. 15.
Shooting hours end at official sunset time on every day of the dove season wherever hunting takes place.
Before hunters in pursuit of mourning doves or any other migratory bird species take to the field, they must have proof of having taken the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ Harvest Information Program survey.
The HIP survey is available only online at the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov. The survey, which can be knocked out in about 5 minutes, is reached by going to the webpage, then clicking on MyProfile. That registers the information to the pertinent hunter’s identity.
The survey costs nothing to complete, but each hunter’s contribution of information related to the previous year’s migratory bird harvests (or even lack of harvest) is valuable to KDFWR managers for shaping regulations and seasons in forthcoming years.
It is important for each hunter/survey participant to record a confirmation number that will be provided at the conclusion of the survey. The recipient of that number should record it on the current year’s Kentucky migratory bird/waterfowl permit. That stands as proof that the hunter has completed the HIP survey.
Some hunters are looking beyond the dove season for a quite different pursuit that opens one week from today: Kentucky’s archery deer and turkey hunting season. The state’s long-running bowhunting period begins as is now standard on the first Saturday of September and continues through the third Monday in January, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. This year, that makes it Sept. 3-Jan. 16.
Opening concurrently with the archery season will be the early senior and youth crossbow hunting seasons for taking deer. These seasons allow youth hunters (under age 16) and seniors of at least age 65 to hunt deer with crossbows for two weeks before the opening of the general crossbow season on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Kentucky deer hunters are facing another year of essentially unchanged regulations. Foremost among those could be the whitetail bag limit, which is restricted again to a single antlered buck by any and all methods and during any weapons-based season.
Meanwhile, hunters in Zone 1 counties, as are all in far western Kentucky, again can take an unlimited number of antlerless deer. As many as four deer can be harvested on the basic deer permit, then two deer may be taken on additional antlerless deer permit ($15).
Additional restrictions again will be in effect in Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Fulton and Hickman counties as the CWD Surveillance Zone. Extra precautions are in place this year as they were during the 2021-22 hunting year to monitor for and possibly head off any spread of chronic wasting disease, the deer-killing ailment that was detected in an animal in northwest Tennessee, a relative few miles from the Kentucky line south of Murray.
Among those restrictions is the prohibition from transporting whole deer taken in the surveillance zone to other counties. Whitetails harvested in the five-county zone should be taken to processing houses within the zone or self-processed as boned-out meat before taken outside the zone.
Aside from dove hunting, other less-heralded migratory bird opportunities that begin on Sept. 1 are Kentucky’s early crow hunting season as well as that for Virginia and Sora rail and gallinules. The early crow season is Sept. 1-Nov. 7. Rail and gallinule hunting is in Sept. 1-Nov. 9.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
