TODAY
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 1 p.m., Hardin branch.
FRIDAY
Graves County Public Library, TEEN ONLY Take and Make Craft. Supplies are limited. Call 270-247-2911 for more information.
Food Truck and Music Friday Night, 5-10 p.m., Julian Carroll Convention Center Parking Lot.
Paducah Parks and Recreation presents Street Beats concert series, 6-8 p.m., downtown Paducah Gazebo, Second and Broadway.
