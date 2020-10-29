TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Toddler Story Time with Miss Alaysia, 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 1 p.m., Hardin branch.
McCracken County Public Library, River Hobbit Haunting Hour, 7 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
FRIDAY
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour, 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublic Library/. Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour — Craft, 10:30 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublic Library/.
Paducah Knights of Columbus, Holy Rosary Knights Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, fish fry, 4-7 p.m. drive-thru only enter using the gravel alley entering from 30th St. All major credit cards are accepted and please stay in car.
