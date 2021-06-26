EDDYVILLE — The annual Fourth of July Thunder Over Eddy Bay event was canceled because of a shortage of licensed firework event personnel — a dilemma several businesses are grappling with.
Pyro Shows is contracted by Eddy Creek Marina Resort every year to provide fireworks technician services. The company is based in Tennessee. The firework display costs $15,000-$20,000.
The resort announced the cancellation on June 18. Pyro Shows notified them of labor difficulties in mid-May.
Mandy Carney owns the resort, which was established by her parents. She said Thunder Over Eddy Bay started in 2000.
The resort and Pyro Shows share their predicament with dozens of other businesses — job vacancies persist during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
Although the unemployment rate in Lyon County has steadily decreased since January — 5.2%, 5%, 5%, 3.2% — employers cannot find enough employees to satisfy business goals, and in some cases, maintain normal operations. Further, unemployment insurance benefit claims continue to decrease, according to KYSTATS and the West Kentucky Workforce Board.
Pyro Shows explained to Carney that the number of qualified technicians remains sustainable. They said the problem arose when pyro and firework technicians requested time off from their full-time jobs to work July 4 shows.
“They notified me that they were finding difficulties finding shooters, people that were licensed in shooting fireworks,” Carney said. “This is a problem that’s happening all over the country. The problem is the labor, the people that are licensed.”
Not only is Carney disappointed with the cancellation, but she is also adapting to the contemporary workforce standards brought on by the public health emergency. She said federal and state actions have only thwarted economic progress.
Carney noted that she ventured into the community attempting to procure services, hoping to find a smaller company that was prepared and qualified for her event. No company in the area is equipped to match the event’s magnitude.
During the July 4 weekend, patronage swells, and commerce remains a priority for resort staff and management. Some 20-25 additional employees are assigned to work the event, which includes first responders.
Carney said the weekend will still generate extra revenue because of travel and holiday recreation.
Regardless of the cancellation, she looks ahead to other events at the resort and in the community.
“Our goal is to regroup and hope that next year we can have a bigger and better show to offer both residents and tourists,” Carney said.
Pyro Shows declined to comment on the cancellation.
