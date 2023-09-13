Susan Guess and her daughter, Morgan, founded the Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation in 2012, when Morgan was still in elementary school, following her traumatic experience with bullying.

Since then, they’ve worked to decrease bullying and spread kindness across the state of Kentucky. They lobbied the legislature for a bill to formally define bullying in Kentucky; commissioned four “kindness murals” across Paducah, organize the annual Scarf in the Park event to provide warm clothing to community members in need, and organize the annual Paducah Color Kindness Walk.

