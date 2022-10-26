Paducah Police have arrested three teenagers for stealing from and robbing a local convenience store.
On Friday, police charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree robbery (complicity) and felony theft by unlawful taking. Police also charged a 17-year-old boy on Friday with theft and unlawful taking.
On Monday, police arrested and charged a 13-year-old boy with first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking.
The boys were all booked into the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
According to PPD’s press release, the owner of Superway on the corner of Park Avenue and North Eighth Street told police a male wearing a mask came into his store in the afternoon on Oct. 15 and threatened the owner with a baseball bat.
The owner said the person with the bat and another young male grabbed some merchandise, including vaping products, then fled the store, leaving the baseball bat behind.
Later that same evening, PPD wrote in a press release, the owner said the same two people, along with a third male, returned to the store. One of the boys pulled a display case over before the three stole more vaping products and fled on foot, according to police.
One of the boys left behind a sandal at the store, and police later found a second sandal in the store’s parking lot near gas pumps, PPD said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.