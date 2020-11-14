The Illinois Office of Tourism announced last week that 31 new small businesses, or “makers,” have been recognized by the Illinois Made program.
“Our new class of makers is a remarkable reflection of the multicultural diversity found all around Illinois,” said Karla Flannery, deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism (IOT). “We are honored to welcome such a talented group of makers that are destinations within their communities and we look forward to highlighting their craft, history and unique experience to locals and visitors alike.”
Illinois Made inspires locals and visitors to discover hidden gems offering unique products, stories and experiences all around the state. The newest Illinois Made class features 17 women-owned businesses — the most in a single Illinois Made class since the program’s beginning. From locally sourced honey producers, to a tattoo art gallery, candlemakers and jewelry creators, each of the small businesses recognized provide one-of-a-kind experiences across Illinois.
“Our small businesses are the backbone of Illinois’ economy, which is why it’s now more important than ever that we celebrate their role given the challenges faced during COVID-19,” said Erin B. Guthrie, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), which includes IOT.
The three southern Illinois’ businesses among the 17 women-owned businesses reorganized among the 31 are The Chocolate Factory in Golconda, C’s Bees Honey & More in Anna and Pomona Winery in Pomona.
“It’s truly an honor to be recognized alongside so many other incredible Illinois small businesses,” said Crystal Housman, owner of C’s Bees Honey & More. “Like many other small business owners, I’ve faced a lot of hurdles throughout the pandemic, but I look forward to the support and sense of community that the Illinois Made program will provide for my business in the months and years to come.”
Launched in 2016, Illinois Made spotlights the people, products and experiences authentic to Illinois and inspires residents and visitors to explore these iconic destinations when traveling the state, or in their own back yards.
The program, which currently features over 175 makers, helps drive foot traffic into local businesses around the state. IOT promotes Illinois Made makers through inclusion in trip itineraries, events, seasonal campaigns and the annual Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide — encouraging consumers to support small businesses throughout the holiday shopping season — to be announced later this month.
“On behalf of the Pritzker administration, I am thrilled to welcome the newest makers into the Illinois Made program, and to recognize them for their vital contributions in communities across the state,” Guthrie said. “While COVID-19 has placed unprecedented challenges on businesses of all types, DCEO continues to work diligently to direct emergency aid to all corners of the state and to help small firms and entrepreneurs to pivot and protect their business during these trying times.”
