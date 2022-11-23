Three officers were sworn in Monday at the Paducah Independent School District Board meeting. They will be the first three officers assigned by the board to the school district’s police department.
Robert Beach, Scotty Davis and Rene Long were sworn in by Family Court Judge Deanna Henschel. Beach will be the school resource officer for McNabb Elementary School, while Davis will serve Morgan Elementary and Long will serve Paducah Tilghman High School.
“Basically, we’ve got a number of officers to serve as a district police office,” said Superintendent Donald Shively. “When we’re dealing with issues like truancy, we can deal with the students.”
Two Paducah Police Department officers also serve as school resource officers. Eric Abbott serves at Paducah Tilghman High School, Gretchen Morgan serves Clark Elementary School and Cassie Ravens serves Paducah Middle School.
The board later approved a resolution for the application for participation in the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund Training Incentive Program.
The Paducah Independent Schools Police Department was established by the school district board at its Feb. 15, 2021, meeting. The department office is at Paducah Tilghman High School.
• The board approved a $250,000 anonymous donation to be used with the soccer complex project. The donation is being channeled through the Paducah Public Schools Foundation.
The board had approved a donation of property from the city of Paducah at its Sept. 26 meeting to enhance its soccer facilities behind the Walter Jetton School.
The donation is the first payment of a pledged $500,000 donation made by the donor. Another $150,000 payment will be forthcoming, with the remainder to be negotiated.
The money will go toward two practice fields as well as other facilities and amenities.
