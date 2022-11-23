PADNWS-11-23-22 PISD BOARD - PHOTO

Being sworn in by Family Court Judge Deanna Henschel (far left) are the first officers for the Paducah Independent Schools Police Department: (from left) Robert Beach, Scotty Davis and Rene Long. The three were sworn in at the Paducah school board meeting on Monday.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Three officers were sworn in Monday at the Paducah Independent School District Board meeting. They will be the first three officers assigned by the board to the school district’s police department.

Robert Beach, Scotty Davis and Rene Long were sworn in by Family Court Judge Deanna Henschel. Beach will be the school resource officer for McNabb Elementary School, while Davis will serve Morgan Elementary and Long will serve Paducah Tilghman High School.

