Three schools in McCracken County — two in the McCracken County School District — were honored last week by being named to the SupportMusic Merit Award for outstanding commitment to music education, which includes band, choir and orchestra.
The award is an opportunity for an individual school — public, private, parochial or charter — to be acknowledged for its commitment to music education. It is a school-only distinction awarded as part of the Best Communities for Music Education program.
The awards are sponsored by the NAMM Foundation.
McCracken County High School was one of the 80 schools nationwide and the only Kentucky high school to earn the award, while Lone Oak Middle School was one of only two middle schools in Kentucky to be named to the honor.
Community Christian Academy’s elementary school rounded out the three schools in the county to earn the award as the only Kentucky elementary school to be named. Only four schools in the state of Kentucky earned the honor.
The Paducah Independent School District was one out of six Kentucky school districts and 738 districts nationwide to be named as a Best Community for Music Education. This is the fifth straight year for the Paducah district to win the award.
According to the NAMM Foundation website, “The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education.”
John Lovell, band director for McCracken County High School, said being named to the award was exciting for the school’s music students.
“We applied in December, and we found out (about winning) last week,” he said. “It’s a big deal. I don’t think the kids understand what a big deal this is, to be recognized as 1 out of 80 schools in the nation is a big deal.
“It’s not just band-rated. It really is the entire music department that receives this award. The criteria for it is based on the offerings at the school. We have a lot of offerings: guitar class, piano class, music theory, musical theater — you name it. Because of that, it makes it really easy for us to qualify for that award.”
Lovell said that the school’s band, choir and orchestra all received straight Distinguished ratings at their concert assessments this year.
“That has not happened in the school’s history,” he said. “Things like that go into the award as well.”
Clay Burgess is the orchestra director at Lone Oak Middle School and Chris Watson is the school’s band director.
“I think it’s great to show that a team award — recognizing band, choir and orchestra — shows all of the distinguished things we’ve done this year,” Burgess said.
“The band and the orchestra both received straight Distinguished ratings at the KMEA (Kentucky Music Educators Association) Festival. The orchestra has performed at (Southern Illinois University) this year and at Murray State.”
Watson said the school band had the most students selected for All-District Band this year.
Burgess said the award is a team effort not just with the different aspects of the school’s music department but also reflective of the dedication, commitment and support of the administration, staff, students and community.
“We’ve had a great year, and with all the accomplishments we’ve had this year, (the award) is just the cherry on top for what we’ve done this year,” he said.
“We’ve also had the most students selected for the Murray State Quad-State honor band as well,” he said. “We’ve had a very successful year as a music department.”
“It takes everybody working together to make everything work,” Watson said. “That includes financial support for us to be successful with the kids.”
Lyz Hornbeak is the music teacher at Community Christian Academy, and she said the CCA high school music students won the award last year.
“Last year, I submitted (qualifications) for our high school portion, and this year, I submitted for the elementary portion,” she said. “It’s nice to have somebody out there recognizing the music programs that are doing fantastic things, and our kids do lots of fun stuff out here at CCA.
“For the first quarter, (the elementary school students) do a big unit on instruments. Every year, we do a different instrument family, so this year, we spent nine weeks, and each week, they learned about a different brass instrument.”
Hornbeak said the students got to lead chapels throughout the year, with each grade level leading a different chapel.
“In the third quarter, we prepare and put on a K-5 musical,” she said. “We do lots of things with that, like songs and what it takes to put on a play with speaking parts and acting parts.
“Some students audition for solos. This year, I had 50 students audition for solos and wound up with 20 students doing solos. So, we have kids really excited to do things.”
Founded in 2006, the NAMM Foundation represents the generosity and philanthropy of the music products industry. A supporting organization of NAMM — the National Association of Music Merchants — the NAMM Foundation is funded through trade association activities and donations.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.