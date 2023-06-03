DAWSON SPRINGS — The crowd did not let the heat on Wednesday morning, May 31 stop them from seeing the dedication of three new Habitat for Humanity homes in Dawson Springs.
Almost a year and a half after the December 2021 tornado, many lives are still being rebuilt in Dawson Springs. But as of Wednesday, Skyler Garrison, Jamie Garrison and Christopher Fight have a place to call their own.
Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region Executive Director Heath Duncan said the dedication was special because they would dedicate the homes that morning, and in the afternoon, the homeowners would sign the closing documents.
Duncan said it currently has 20 homes under construction across two counties, Hopkins and Christian.
“Most of those houses are going up right here (in Dawson),” he said. “We are excited — that is five completed houses for us in about a year. Give us about a month, and we will have five more done, which is pretty cool.”
Duncan said there were a lot of people and organizations that have helped make these homes possible. Some of those organizations include Crossroads Missions, Catholic Charities, Convoy of Hope, Brethren Disaster Ministries, American Red Cross, and the Hopkins County Long-Term Disaster Recovery Group.
He said Crossroads Missions has donated 28 house packages in the last year totaling $7,500 per home that Habitat did not have to pay. LTRG has provided appliances, while the Red Cross and Catholic Charities provide furniture.
BDM has committed to one year of volunteer help. Duncan said the Brethren Disaster Ministries is staying in the Habitat warehouse while it works on the different projects.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said the speed with which Dawson Springs is getting rebuilt is a testament to the support of so many people and organizations.
“Without the love we have had from so many people, I don’t know where we would be,” he said.
During the dedication, the Garrisons and Fight took the time to express their thanks to everyone who helped give them back a home.
Jason Anderson, from Convoy of Hope, presented the homeowners with a gift and a blessing as they start a new life in their new homes.
Lynn Evans, with Brethren Disaster Ministries, told the homeowners that the group has a lot of volunteers, and while not all of them can donate time to construction, they find other ways. She presented the three homeowners with three homemade quilts for them to take into the next chapter of their lives.
