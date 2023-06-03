DAWSON SPRINGS — The crowd did not let the heat on Wednesday morning, May 31 stop them from seeing the dedication of three new Habitat for Humanity homes in Dawson Springs.

Almost a year and a half after the December 2021 tornado, many lives are still being rebuilt in Dawson Springs. But as of Wednesday, Skyler Garrison, Jamie Garrison and Christopher Fight have a place to call their own.

