Three people are dead after a two-car head-on collision on the Purchase Parkway in Graves County Thursday evening, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden announced on Friday.
Hayden said Sammy McCarty, 64, of Clarksville, Tennessee, James Johnson, 50, of Fulton, and Carla Watson, 67, died after the collision.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police began receiving calls of a pickup truck driving northbound in the southbound traffic lanes on the Purchase Parkway in Fulton County. Officers from Graves County Sheriff’s Office and KSP tried to intercept the wrong-way vehicle, Hayden said.
The truck, which Hayden said McCarty was driving, collided with a Dodge Grand Caravan near mile marker 17 on the Purchase Parkway.
McCarty and Johnson, who was driving the Grand Caravan, were pronounced dead at the scene, Hayden said. Watson was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where she died shortly after arriving.
The southbound lanes on the Purchase Parkway for a little more than two hours Thursday night while officers investigated the scene.
Hayden said autopsies and toxicology reports are going to be completed as part of the investigation.
The Wingo and Mayfield Fire Departments and Emergency Management Services, Mayfield-Graves County Rescue Squad, Kentucky State Police, Graves County Office of Emergency Management, Burl’s Wrecker Service and Paul’s Towing Services assisted on the scene.
