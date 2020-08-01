A voter registration drive for the November election — Rock the Vote Paducah — will take place Monday through Wednesday at the Paducah Housing Authority, Anderson Court Housing Complex.
The complex is located at 800 N. Eighth St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday; noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Voter registration tables are being sponsored by community partners: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and the Paducah-McCracken County branch of the NAACP.
