Three people were arrested on multiple drug-related charges involving methamphetamine, following an investigation near Lone Oak Elementary School Wednesday night, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation stemmed from information received by authorities about alleged drug trafficking at an apartment complex on North Friendship Road, across the street from the school, in McCracken County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
During a search of one of the apartments, sheriff's detectives found and seized 261 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, multiple sets of digital scales and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Those arrested included: Amy Cope, 35, North Friendship Road, firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia; Sherry D. Newland, 46, North Friendship Road, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Michael K. Creech, 43, no known address, firearm enhanced trafficking in Methamphetamine, second offense or greater, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
