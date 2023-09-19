Vienna High School students are dressing in red and maroon, collecting donations, and participating in a prayer circle on the front lawn after five southern Illinois students were involved in a serious single vehicle accident on Saturday.

Five students from Benton Consolidated High School and West Frankfort were reportedly involved in the accident. Three Benton students were killed and the two surviving students were reportedly hospitalized.

