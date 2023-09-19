Vienna High School students are dressing in red and maroon, collecting donations, and participating in a prayer circle on the front lawn after five southern Illinois students were involved in a serious single vehicle accident on Saturday.
Five students from Benton Consolidated High School and West Frankfort were reportedly involved in the accident. Three Benton students were killed and the two surviving students were reportedly hospitalized.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Sunday they were temporarily shutting down the roadway to non-resident traffic due to considerable traffic and people congregating near the crash site.
Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil at Tabor Field Sunday night in honor of the victims.
Other area schools have been showing their support for BCHS on social media, including Pinckneyville Community High School District #101, Eldorado High School, Massac County High School, Sparta High School, Marion High School, Goreville Community School District Unit 1, and more.
In response to the tragedy, BCHS released a statement expressing sympathy to the students’ families and the community. The statement read, in part,
“The loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students. Our attention goes to pulling together as a community and doing everything we can for the families and fellow students.”
Both Benton and West Frankfort said they had made counselors and/or social workers available to meet with grieving students starting Monday.
The Vienna High School student council is collecting donations for the families of the victims through Friday.
FCHS cheerleaders will be donating 100% of the proceeds from their Homecoming 2023 West Frankfort Redbirds t-shirts to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.
Visit the West Frankfort Redbirds 168 Facebook page and scroll down for more information about t-shirt sales.
