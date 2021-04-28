BENTON — Two men have announced their planned candidacy for the Marshall County Fiscal Court Second District seat, and a former emergency management director has stated he is running for the First District seat.
Marshall County Coroner Michael Gordon emailed a news release Sunday announcing his intent to run for commissioner of the Second District. Dustin Thompson also announced Sunday his intention to run for the same seat.
Kevin Spraggs currently holds that seat but announced recently he would run against Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal in the 2022 election.
The candidates announcing their intentions cannot formally file for office until November.
The primary election for the offices will be May 17, 2022. The general election will be Nov. 8, 2022.
Gordon’s statement lists his educational background, that he is a nurse practitioner, U.S. Air Force veteran, Vietnam War Monument organizer and a member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans. He ran for judge-executive in 2006 and was elected coroner in 2018.
“I have served the taxpayers with dedication,” Gordon said in his release. “In my first two years in office, I have been able to save the taxpayers nearly 27(%) of my budget, returning that money to the county treasurer. I promise to be active in the recruiting of new businesses, industries, and tourism projects. I support our Second Amendment rights, am pro-life, and promise to represent you as an economic conservative.”
Thompson is also a native of Marshall County and touted connection to communities in his announcement.
“I believe our founders intended our leadership to be connected to the communities in which they serve. I work, make my home, and raise my family in Marshall County because I believe that this community has, and should continue to be, one that strives to make the best opportunities for all those within,” Thompson’s statement reads. “I intend to do this without forgetting what those that have come before us worked hard to build here.”
He added that as the election gets closer, he would address various topics and issues.
Meanwhile, Curt Curtner also announced his run against current District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb. Curtner had served as Marshall County Emergency Management Director until January 2020.
“I have been involved in many community activities and various Emergency Services agencies during the last 25 years and look forward to being a ‘voice’ FOR the people who chose me to represent them when I am elected as your commissioner,” Curtner’s Facebook post read. He, too, said he would answer questions and concerns as the election draws closer.
