One of the best things about a spring morning is the sound of cardinals telling each other to stay away.
It is delightful hodgepodge of musical calls to our ears, but what we are hearing is typically multiple male northern cardinals vocalizing, warning would-be interlopers to stay away from their claimed nesting territories.
What sounds so pleasant to us is at least supposed to sound threatening from one guy cardinal to another. A territory-guarding male cardinal is dead serious about his unseen but vocally-proclaimed boundaries. He will be quick to attack any fellow redbird that blunders onto his turf.
Northern cardinals are at or near the top of most everybody’s list of favorite birds. Not surprisingly, they are the official state bird of no less than seven states. Their appearance, especially of the boy birds, is enough to win them this admiration.
The cardinal is a medium-size songbird, about 9 inches long with a wingspan of 10-12 inches. A feathery crest gives it a pointy-headed look, and a thick bill for crunching seeds completes its familiar profile.
Unmistakable is the coloration. A male cardinal is mostly vivid red, especially brilliant in contrast to gray-brown colors of winter and early spring. His face around a rosy-colored beak is black.
The female cardinal is mostly a light brown color with reddish hints on her head, wings (on her back with wings folded) and tail.
I’ve had people ask about that other species of cardinals, the ones that are duller in color. Those are the same cardinals, just the females of the species. The flashy red ones are the bro cardinals. You can’t have bright red examples without the brownish ones.
Northern cardinals are abundant over all the eastern United States as far as across the Great Plains. In the South (Yeah, they’re northern cardinals, but they thrive in Dixie, too.), they’re found from the Atlantic all the way into the Southwest and well down into Mexico.
Much of the cardinals’ success can be attributed to their adaptability to varied habitats. They do well in semi-open areas, in brush country, along woods edges, in clearings in forest and in thickets. Especially pertinent, they flourish in suburban areas where there are open yards and other cleared areas bordered and dotted with scattered trees, woody ornamentals and shrubberies.
Areas around human housing have the mix of growth and open grassy areas that work best to feed cardinals, and the thick shrubs and other lawn-type growth provides often ideal places for them to nest. That seems to be a factor in cardinals expanding their range and adding numbers to their population in modern times — right along with the expansion of humanity.
Cardinals feed mostly on seeds and various other bits of vegetation throughout the year. During spring and summer, they do eat some insect, and young birds in their nests and fed primarily on insects. Most feeding activity is done on the ground or low on the trees.
The male cardinal’s territorial watch is all about security for he and his mate’s nesting, usually in a dense growth of a shrub or tree, perhaps as low as 3 feet off the ground but higher in a thick tree like a red cedar or arborvitae.
In a nest built of twigs, leaf litter and other vegetative scraps, a female will lay a clutch of usually 3-4 eggs. Those little nuggets are whitish to pale blue or green with darker speckles. The female incubates those eggs, which typically hatch in a little less than 2 weeks. Then, wham, bam, in only about 10 more days those hatchlings are ready to leave the nest and fledge.
With the process this quick, cardinal pairs usually are able to nest 2-3, sometimes 4 times during a spring-summer season. Nestings can almost overlap. Male cardinals are known to take over all feeding duties for growing chicks while females begin to get serious about laying successive egg clutches.
Because cardinals are so common and numerous, and because their nesting and territorial concerns are ongoing from late winter into summer, there is a great deal of that serious but melodious calling by the males that occurs. It seems most plentiful in early spring, but part of that, I think, is the change we notice from the dead of winter.
When one learns what a variety of calls a territorial cardinal makes, it becomes clear that a great deal of the bird songs one hears around the homestead nowadays are coming from the same species.
Some cardinal songs have been described as sounding like “cheer, cheer, cheer…etc.,” while others have been equated with “purty, purty, purty…,” on and on. There is another rapid “chipping” that mixes in with some of the more musical sounds.
For the most part, these are happy sounds to us, seemingly a celebration of the new spring. In reality, however, those cheering sounds interpreted back into cardinalese probably say something to the effect that: This is my territory, and if you come flapping in here I’ll peck your eyes out.
Nevertheless, as threatening as these calls may be to some feathered listeners, they make the neighborhood seem more springlike, more idyllic and more like it ought to be to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.