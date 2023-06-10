Most adult female white-tailed deer in our region by this time have given birth to new fawns in habitats all over.
Wildlife managers remind people that baby deer are out there now, and typically the best thing we can do for them is leave them alone. Their mothers do just that most of the time, for good reason.
A high percentage of fawns are born in late May and the first week or so of June. Nature coordinates the bulk of new deer births into a short time as a survival trick. Having so many fawns in vulnerable condition at the same time prevents predators from killing and eating all of them. While some perish, the dramatic population bulge means a great number will survive.
A new fawn has no defense against those predators but to hide from them. A fawn can stand almost right away at birth, but even though it can walk in a short while, it is a long time before it can run well enough to escape carnivores that would make a meal of it.
The infant whitetail must survive about four weeks before it is advanced enough to go with its mother when she’s foraging to feed herself. Until then, baby deer essentially lies around most of the time, hiding in cover or in relative plain sight.
The white-spotted chestnut coat of as new fawn serves as pretty good camouflage, especially on leafy ground of the forest floor. (On one occasion, I almost stepped on a fawn in the somewhat weedy, gravel bed of a dry creek.)
Using that camouflage, a fawn spends most of its early days lying flat with its head down, acting like its part of the landscape to avoid detection as best as it can. The baby deer are born with little to no scent, so predators that don’t detect them with their eyes might also miss them with their noses.
It is common for a mother doe to leave a fawn this way for four or more hours at a time. Between these lonesome, hide-in-place stints, mom drops by and nurses her youngster. After nourishing the kid, she leaves again. The reason, of course, is not that she’s an uncaring mother, but rather she can’t afford to draw attention to the place her kid is hidden. Until Junior is robust enough to flee predators, she has to visit the fawn just enough to keep it fed.
That’s a problem with caring humans who don’t understand what’s happening. Too often, people will find a lone fawn and surmise that its mother has abandoned it or it has been orphaned. People sometimes come to the fawn’s “rescue” and remove it.
Not only is this against the law (unless specially licensed, you can’t possess a live deer), it destroys the baby deer’s chance of growing up as a wild deer. Because it breaks the natural order of care from its mother, it endangers the very life of that fawn by disrupting its feeding.
If a fawn so hijacked from its normal circumstances survives, there are excellent chances that the deer is going to be a problem as it grows. Whitetails are not lapdogs and the long-term prospects for keeping them are not good. Bucks, in particular, are known to get their hormones in a twist and turn on adoptive humans. Injuries and deaths to people have resulted.
Most of those problems don’t develop, however. More often, authorities find out about rescued deer first. The would-be helpful humans are charged and prosecuted for wildlife violations and the animals are confiscated and turned over to licensed wildlife rehabilitators.
So, here’s the deal. If anybody finds a seemingly helpless deer fawn out in the woods, in a field or even in your back yard, help it be leaving it alone. Chances are its mom is nearby, maybe waiting for you to leave.
A fawn is as cute as anything can be, but take a hands-off approach. Don’t try to pet it. Don’t try to be its pal. Leave it. Don’t acclimate it to humanity. Let the wild stay wild. Keep pets away from the animal and allow nature to do what nature does.
If there is a case where a fawn or two is genuinely orphaned, as when a mother doe is hit and killed on a roadway, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator may be contacted. A list of rehab workers is posted on the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
• • •
Kentucky’s spring squirrel hunting season, like spring itself, is winding down.
Today and Sunday constitute the last weekend of spring squirrel hunting, the four-week season running through Friday of next week, May 20-June 16.
The non-traditional spring squirrel hunting opportunities represent the last spring hunting season and the last of any small game hunting until, well, the traditional “fall” hunting season for squirrels.
The so-called fall squirrel season actually begins in the heat of summer, opening on the third Saturday in August, Aug. 19 this year. This longest of all Kentucky hunting seasons runs all the way through February, suspended only during the Nov. 11-12 opening weekend of the modern firearms deer season.
That August arrival of the traditional squirrel season is regarded as the first step in the state’s fall hunting calendar, a progression of game seasons that range through late summer, autumn and deep into the coming winter.
