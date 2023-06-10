PADNWS-06-10-23 ODRS FAWN-BRIEFS - PHOTO

It takes four weeks or more before a fawn can travel with its mother, and until then, it mostly hides in place, each alone.

Most adult female white-tailed deer in our region by this time have given birth to new fawns in habitats all over.

Wildlife managers remind people that baby deer are out there now, and typically the best thing we can do for them is leave them alone. Their mothers do just that most of the time, for good reason.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

