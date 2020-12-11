Mark Thompson, Paducah’s longtime Parks and Recreation director, remembers attending summer recreation programs as a young child in Jefferson County and he “enjoyed the heck out of it.”
Little did he know, parks and recreation would become his whole career.
“I graduated from the University of Kentucky back when they had a degree in recreation administration,” he said. “They no longer even have that.”
The Louisville native’s work took him to different cities in Kentucky, Florida and Alabama, before he ultimately landed with the city of Paducah in 2001 and then stayed. “Within weeks,” he said, Paducah felt like home to him.
Now, almost 20 years later, Thompson will retire from the city on Dec. 31.
“I just turned 65. I’ve been in the business for 42 years and I’ve been here 20, so it’s just time to hand it off to the next generation,” he said.
“They’ve got ideas to make it better. I just hope that I’ve done something that’s put a nice handprint on it, that ... two or three directors from now, can say, ‘Hey, that lasted. That was well thought out. That was a great project.’ — on whatever we’ve done. That’s the type of impact that I hope to have made.”
As parks director, Thompson’s role included administrative efforts like budgets and staff supervision to making sure operations are taken care of, whether it’s facility maintenance or programs and special events.
The department has many responsibilities, such as Fourth of July festivities, the Noble Park Pool, farmers markets, youth sports programs, parades, the recreation center and much more. “Smiles” are his favorite part of the job.
“We touch so many people doing so many good things, whether it’s some of the great special events we have, whether it’s building terrific playgrounds, and seeing people so active on the trails,” he said. “It’s heartwarming.”
Thompson and his successor, Amie Clark, are currently working on the leadership transition, as he passes the baton to Clark, who’s been with the department for 16 years in different roles.
She called it “bittersweet” to see him go.
“He’s very relational,” Clark said. “He likes to know who his people are. He likes to know the background and the history of who people are and why we do the things that we do and so, it’s been great to work for him, because he’s been a really good leader and friend during the process.”
In his career, Thompson also had a stint serving as interim city manager back from January to July 2018, before City Manager Jim Arndt’s arrival.
“I had the unique opportunity of working with Mark in two capacities — one as the parks director, obviously, and then also as the interim city manager when he stepped in when we were looking for Jim,” Mayor Brandi Harless said.
“Mark is the kind of guy who cares deeply about our community, who is passionate about the team in city government that works to make everything happen. He’s also the kind of guy who wants to make sure that everyone has opportunity,” she said.
Harless described him as someone with high integrity and a good work ethic.
“I’m definitely thankful for his service to the city,” she said.
Meanwhile, Arndt shared that Thompson’s enthusiasm, passion, “ability to listen” and to not be closed off to new ideas is among what stood out to him.
“As a city manager, when you come in on board with an established team, it’s very helpful, especially when you have a director in that position for almost 20 years and you know that they’ve built a legacy for the city in that department,” he said.
Thompson also will be missed by one of his longtime city colleagues, finance director Jonathan Perkins. Perkins himself joined the city’s staff in 1991.
“He’s just a fabulous person,” he said.
“He’s like a big brother to me. He has always been so very helpful and cooperative to us in finance. Anything we need help with, he’s one of the first guys that always volunteered to step up to do whatever we need to do, as far as cutting the budget, or trying to make something work better — that kind of thing.”
Perkins said he loves Thompson like a brother, noting that the two have things in common, as they both come from large families.
“His nickname is the ‘fun guy’ and he lives up to that,” he added. “He is the fun guy. He has perspective that I don’t have. I’m the finance guy. He’s the fun guy, so it’s a good combination.”
Perkins said they wish him absolutely the best.
It’s a sentimental time for Thompson, as he’s begun packing boxes at the parks office on H.C. Mathis Drive that contain photos, plaques and items from his career and his time as a soccer coach for St. Mary and Paducah Tilghman. He’s got his sights set on retirement plans, which include seeing grandchildren, working on his golf game and, eventually, traveling.
“I’ve had a great time and I’ve worked with great people over the years,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being around them in a different framework.”
