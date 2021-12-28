Thomas works toward equity and diversity in McCracken County schools

Stacy Thomas was named the McCracken County School District’s community outreach and diversity coordinator earlier this year and — like her counterpart in the Paducah school system, Shonda Burrus Hollowell — her job is to make her school district one that fosters equity for all students.
Thomas said about 17% of the students in the McCracken County School District — roughly one-sixth — are minority students, which includes Black, Hispanic, Native American, Pacific Islander and other non-White categories.
She added that 0.01% of the staff in the district are minorities.
“That’s lower than one (full-time teacher),” she said. “One of the things that I was hired to do was to recruit staff of color so that at least the 17% minority students get to see staff and adults in the building that look like them.”
The school district created the position in the fall of 2020, and Thomas was hired to the position last spring.
McCracken County Assistant Superintendent Michael Ceglinski spoke about the creation of the community outreach and diversity coordinator position.
“It really happened over a course of time where COVID and racial and political tensions were happening at the same time,” he said. “I happened to be part of a national group that was having discussions about what was going on in our nation and how it was affecting our schools.
“I got asked the question in a virtual group setting: What is your school district doing to address diversity and inclusion? I had to say, ‘Nothing.’ I had to give that answer because we are a predominantly White school district and we live in a predominantly White community.”
Prior to being named the district’s community outreach and diversity coordinator, Thomas was the Family Resource Center coordinator at McCracken County High School for more than seven years.
“I started there when the school opened (August 2013),” she said. “Previously, my work was at the chamber of commerce here in Paducah.”
Thomas said her new job “has its ebbs and flows.”
“As we all know, diversity and equity, in this day and age, have different perceptions and different stereotypes of what that topic can look like,” she said. “So, one of the things that we’re trying to do is create an atmosphere where those stereotypes are broken down and those walls are broken down.
“The work is needed. The work is not only needed for our district, but it’s needed for our community. We know that it’s not just a district effort but a community effort as well.”
Thomas said the community can help support the McCracken County district’s effort toward equity through partnerships and resources.
“We look for how we can leverage those partnerships and how we can connect the community with our students — whether it’s being a guest speaker or providing scholarships for our students within our school district or other resources,” she said. “That’s a part of that community outreach piece, but we also want to connect with all students.”
Thomas said her background as a Family Resource Center coordinator — a school position who seeks out resources for students — is a strong asset to her in her current position.
“Dealing with kids who were economically disadvantaged — knowing that was a part of my background as well growing up — is something that I have a heart of,” she said. “So, taking on this position is just eliminating barriers in different ways.”
Ceglinski said the district’s dream is to have a school district that is as multicultural as it can be.
“While this started as a race discussion, through our work, we’ve begun to really take diversity and take that to be more about socioeconomics status, religious beliefs and homosexuality or same-sex relationships,” he said. “All of these topics that we’re getting into in 2021, our families and our students — that’s who they are, and they are in our school buildings.
“...Can we do that better? The answer is always yes; we can always improve. So, I think just having these discussions in our district and starting to bring more awareness to these topics has been very enlightening — it’s been very difficult — but I think it’s moving us to a place where kids want to walk into our school buildings and feel like they can be their authentic selves.”
Edward Palmer, who is leading the diversity training with Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively, met with McCracken County district staff at the first of the month.
“He was coming to see Dr. Shively anyway, so he wanted to stop over while he was in town to see what we were doing,” Thomas said. “We had some good dialogue.”
Thomas said she and Burrus collaborate often and attend the same workshops together, working not only for their school districts but for the community as a whole.
“We are not competing in this particular initiative,” Ceglinski said. “This is a community effort. This is something that when you talk about diversity and equity and being inclusive, this is bigger than McCracken County public schools and this is bigger than Paducah Independent.
“It’s going to take the sum of all of us to make what we feel like are positive changes in the community.”
Thomas said her new position is developing and growing.
“We’re going across our district and talking about the works that we’re beginning to do and getting some of those teachers, staff and district leaders onboard,” she said. “We can’t do this by ourselves, so we know it’s going to take a network of people across our district with 11 different schools to create a place for all kids that’s equitable for all students to provide the resources that they specifically need.”
