The end of the 2022-23 hunting year is at hand, the last of conventional hunting seasons for that period ending Tuesday with the final day of February.
Some of the last small game hunting is that for squirrels, which reflects the entire hunting year. The traditional squirrel season is what unofficially kicks off the “fall” hunting season, opening as is conventional in the heat of summer on the third Saturday in August.
The longest of all formal hunting seasons, squirrel pursuits are still in order, running through Feb. 28. The squirrel season, indeed, is concurrent with the entire hunting year. The only break observed for the 6½-month season is the weekend of the second Saturday of November when all small game hunting is put on hold for the opening two days of firearms deer hunting.
So, Tuesday will finish off 191 days of squirrel hunting during the 2022-23 season. If someone was quite skilled and incredibly persistent, a hunter could legally take 714 squirrels in the season. That’s based on a maximum bag limit of 6 squirrels per day during 191 days of the season.
That poses the question of how the squirrel population could survive with the ranks of hunters having so much opportunity, combining a generous bag limit with a season that runs more than half a calendar year.
That’s where common sense intersects with protectionist measures in wildlife management. In reality, there aren’t all that many squirrel hunters out there. Especially in recent years, small game hunting in general draws much less participation than in the past. Hunting still has its crowd, but far more interest has swung to the headliner species of white-tailed deer and, to an extent, turkeys.
Too, most squirrel hunting occurs during the earliest days of the season. Even among dutiful squirrel hunters, most attention paid to bushytails occurs on or shortly after opening day of the season. Part of that is the “opening day effect,” and another factor is hunters diverting to other seasons that begin soon afterward, stealing much of what thunder squirrel season still can generate.
Oh, and about those limits of harvested squirrels. Surveys show that squirrel hunters far more often sack one or two bushytails than they collect a gamebag full. A limit harvest is by far the exception.
Finally, squirrel populations are much more shaped by the available food supply, especially the fall mast or nut crop, than they are by hunter harvest. What relative few squirrels are taken by hunters don’t amount to diddly in comparison to the impacts of mast crop swings.
Right about now, squirrel numbers are winding to their lowest point as a result of predation, winter stresses along with the natural decline of the seasonal food supply, and assorted other subtractions.
It is late winter when, if late squirrel hunting were to be quite popular, that a heavy hunter harvest might possibly start cutting into the numbers of survivor tree rodents that are needed to produce a fresh outpouring through the spring nest period.
It is highly unlikely that such could happen, but even so, squirrel season ends Tuesday as a safeguard.
Other remnant Kentucky seasons also wrap up Tuesday. That is the final day for most furbearer hunting and trapping, grouse hunting (where applicable), and the late crow hunting season.
A couple of non-traditional seasons continue. The night-hunting season for taking coyotes while using artificial lights continues through May 31. The conservation order season encouraging the taking of “light” geese - snow and blue geese - runs through March 31.
As goes the hunting year, so goes the licensing year.
Kentucky sporting licenses for both hunting and fishing are issued for March 1-Feb. 28. Those for the 2022-23 license year expire Tuesday. Quite logically, licenses for the 2023-24 year of hunting and fishing endeavors come into effect as of Wednesday, March 1.
Those would-be gobbler getters who want to take part in spring quota turkey hunts in the Land Between the Lakes face a looming deadline.
Permits for these controlled hunts are only available to those drawn in a computer lottery, and applications for the drawing are accepted only during the month of February. That means if you are going to apply, Tuesday, Feb. 28, is the last day despite the fact that the hunts are weeks away.
All applications must be made online at the website www.landbetweenthelakes.us/hunting. Unlike times well passed, no applications are taken by phone, mail or in person. Preference points earned from past years’ applications will be figured into odds of being drawn for hunts this April.
The cost to apply for quota turkey hunts is $10 per hunter.
In both Kentucky and Tennessee portions of the LBL, the quota hunts offered will be youth hunts April 1-2 and 8-9, while all-ages quota gobbler hunts will be April 11-12 and 15-16. Youth hunters drawn for quota permits will be eligible to hunt both weekends.
Following the quota hunts, open turkey hunting in the USDA Forest Service-managed LBL will be April 17-May 7. No prior application and being drawn for quota permits are required for hunting during this period.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
