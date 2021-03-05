A 28-year-old Paducah man who was convicted in connection with a 2015 murder and was just release from prison last year has been arrested anew.
Denzel A. Powell was booked into the McCracken County Jail Thursday charged with suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department.
Police said the man was released on bond “several hours later.”
It all went down after Paducah Police detectives saw Powell driving on Langstaff Avenue Thursday morning – authorities said detectives “knew his driver’s license is suspended.”
Police stopped the car and the department’s police dog, Bary, and his handler, Officer Ben Anthony, were called to the scene.
Soon after, the dog alerted to the possible presence of “illegal drugs” in Powell’s vehicle, according to the news release.
“Detectives searched the car and found two bags of suspected marijuana in the passenger compartment and an AR-15 rifle and a 30-round magazine in the trunk of the car,” according to the news release. “Additionally, they found crack cocaine and suspected hydrocodone pills on Powell’s possession.”
Authorities said Powell was convicted of shooting a man on Boyd Street in 2015 and was just released from prison last year in March.
