Paducah City Commissioner Sandra Wilson, who recently became mayor pro tem, has been featured in the December 2020 edition of The Kentucky Gazette’s 2020 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government.
“You will find in these pages short biographies of some of the common-
wealth’s most dedicated, talented and power people — biograph-
ies that should be many times longer than space allows here,” The Kentucky Gazette Editor and Publisher, Laura Cullen Glasscock, said about the publication.
“These women hold advanced degrees and vast ranges of experiences, and they share their decades of experience to make Kentucky a better place.”
The second annual special publication features 50 powerful Kentucky women who “transform the world of public affairs,” according to the city of Paducah.
“I am very honored to have been included in this prestigious list of women from across the state,” Wilson said in a news release. “I enjoy serving our community and am proud to do so every day.”
Paducah Mayor George Bray expressed gratitude for Wilson’s commitment to serving the city.
“The city of Paducah and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce are both fortunate to have Sandra Wilson leading and advocating for our community,” Bray said.
“As a five-time city commissioner and longtime leader of our chamber, Sandra has impacted our community in a variety of ways. I am proud to work alongside her to help move our community forward.”
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Paducah City Commission approved Wilson as mayor pro tem. She is also chamber president. Before joining the chamber in 2013, Wilson worked 26 years at Westvaco with 22 of them as public affairs manager. She is a Murray State University graduate.
On a statewide level, she served as chairman of the Kentucky Manufacturers Association and currently serves on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board and as chairwoman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Association.
In the community, Wilson has served as chairwoman of the Board for Paducah Economic Development, the chamber and the Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority. She’s served on the Carson Center board since before it was built and currently serves on the Executive Committee. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Paducah.
