'This Field Looks Green to Me': Producer discusses upcoming film with locals

A producer of a children’s movie centered around baseball and integration that is scheduled to film in Paducah next year met with community members on Thursday to discuss the impact the project may have on Paducah. The goal was to get feedback about the plot of film and how it would depict relationships between Black and white children and adults.
Ron Schmidt, executive producer of “This Field Looks Green to Me,” shared the plot of the movie with four people involved in different aspects of the community. He said the movie, set in the 1950s in Kentucky, revolves around three children and how they learn about how words and actions affect those around them. It will also feature the story of one of the first integrated Little League teams in the south, and how Black and white residents of the town united to support the team.
Raynarldo Henderson, pastor of Washington Baptist Church and city commissioner, Betty Dobson, director of the Hotel Metropolitan, Ronnie Adams, a local community member and retiree, and Debra Amos, a Paducah Independent School District employee, listened to Schmidt and gave feedback about how the movie would portray relationships between Black and white adults and children.
Amos said she thought bringing “This Field Looks Green to Me” to Paducah would help educate the community about what has happened in the state in the past and what can be done to make things better.
“I just feel like Paducah needs this, as far as this movie coming here. I think our city needs to see what’s going on and what has gone on, and maybe it will cause more unity within the city,” Amos said.
Schmidt said “This Field Looks Green to Me” is scheduled to film in Paducah next year, and would be released the following year. Currently, he is working on raising funds for the project while also traveling around Kentucky and speaking with people and groups about the movie and how it could help facilitate mentorship opportunities around state.
The story is told through the eyes of Charlie, a Black 12-year-old baseball player on the desegregated Little League team, and also follows two of his friends, Sadie Mae and Jaybird, who are white. The film is based on the 1954 Middlesboro, Kentucky integrated Little League team, one of the first in the south. Schmidt said he was a part of this league growing up a few years after it was first established.
The goal of the film, Schmidt said, is to send a message of unity and hope for children who watch it.
Henderson said there is a misconception within parts of the community that racism is over because of the removal of Jim Crow laws and because Black people have been elected to prominent government positions. He hopes this film will help illustrate to audiences how Black Americans are still recovering from the scars of past actions.
“I think the movie will be significant simply to remind Paducah that we have played a part in this unkind history,” Henderson said.
Schmidt said the film does not have to own the nation’s “racial past,” but noted the nation “has had some successes” as it pertains to integration and race relations.
He referenced a plot point where a group of people come together and decide to integrate Middlesboro’s Little League baseball teams, and what that action ultimately meant to the community.
Amos agreed the film would be beneficial for children to watch and to learn about building relationships with people who may not look like them.
“We have to start now with the young people because the older people now, they’re not going to hear this,” Amos said. “Children don’t see color like adults do.”
Dobson gave feedback about how she views the importance of the role of Black residents mentoring children and providing guidance, as well as how Black characters would be portrayed in the film, and spoke of some incidents of racism she has faced as an African-American woman in her life. Overall, Dobson said she liked the premise of the movie.
“As long as it comes across in a positive manner and will be beneficial for Paducah, that’s all I would like to see, and I would be on board with that,” Dobson said.
Schmidt said he was also meeting with other people in McCracken County on Thursday to discuss plans for a legacy field in Paducah for families to visit where the film was shot. It may include a small museum that would share details about the integrated Little League team and about the history of Paducah.
