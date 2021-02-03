By Sun staff
A joint investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, which originally centered on one man, resulted in the arrest of three Paducah residents.
Joshua R. Luna, 29, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (3rd offense or greater), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
Samantha D. Gagnon, 29 and 43-year-old Steven J. Cotton each are charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
McCracken Sheriff’s detectives in January got information about Luna, an “armed drug trafficker” in the Farley area of Paducah, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Luna has multiple felony convictions for prior methamphetamine and theft charges, authorities said.
Shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities executed a search warrant for Luna’s Hovekamp Road apartment.
There, they found Luna “standing over a toilet attempting to dispose of white powder and a knife,” according to the news release.
Detectives recovered enough of the powder to test and it field-tested positive for methamphetamine, authorities said.
Other items important to the investigation were found inside the apartment, according to the news release, including two handguns and “a large quantity of AR15 parts and accessories.”
Detectives also seized a “do-it-yourself” silencer for AR15s.
Gagnon and Cotton were inside the apartment when it was searched, authorities said.
Authorities pointed out the investigation is ongoing “and more state and federal charges against Luna are likely,” according to the news release.
