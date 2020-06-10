A third COVID-19-related death has been reported in McCracken County, the first such death since April 10 and the first such female death in the county.
The 53-year-old woman’s death was reported Tuesday by Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster, who also reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The department report said there have been 109 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McCracken County beginning on March 23 with 86 recoveries. The McCracken woman’s death was one of five reported statewide today.
Previous COVID-19-related deaths in McCracken County were reported on April 6 and April 10.
