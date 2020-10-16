Paducah police arrested a third person in connection to counterfeit money seized during September.
Katelynd E. Tucker, 18, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said Tucker was a passenger in a car driven by Kaleb H. Walker, who was arrested Sept. 28 on criminal possession of a forged instrument charges. A 17-year-old was also taken into custody at that time.
Walker’s vehicle was pulled over because it matched the description given by an employee of a business that had received an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill, police said.
Officers Dylan Cook and Matt Jones reported that the teen was in possession of several counterfeit $100, $50, $20 and $5 bills, many of which were printed on one side only. He was cited and released to his father.
Walker was charged and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Tucker, the second passenger, was not charged at the time. A search warrant was served on the vehicle and a detective located counterfeit $100, $50 and $20 bills in her backpack, police said.
Police allege that a second pack belonging to Tucker was found to contain a broken pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and several syringes.
A warrant was obtained for her arrest and she was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail following an interview with officers Wednesday.
