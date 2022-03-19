Those anglers who want to get an early start on bass fishing hereabouts might consider going big by thinking small.
Most fishing around these parts in the last of winter and the very first days of spring is directed at crappie. Especially on the favorite big waters of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, crappie fishing swings into high gear much sooner than other options because crappie are more active in colder water.
Indeed, crappie are more catchable, shall we say, in winter conditions. If the weather is tolerable for fishermen, it’s probably going to be fine for crappie, too.
Bass, largemouth bass most specifically, tend to be more torpid when water temperatures are more wintry than springlike. They need temperatures in the 50s, preferably in the mid to upper 50s, before they get really frisky.
In a warming trend, the big lakes with their huge volume of water take a little more time to get that liquid chilled by winter conditions up and perking again. If you want to find the most active bass now, look for the warmest water, and that is going to be in the smaller portions of it.
Ponds, compact impoundments, watersheds and maybe even oxbows are the types of habitats that will warm more quickly than the big reservoirs. Shallow water bodies, too, will warm quicker than deep ones.
In these smaller environments, the warmest water there will tend to attract bass and/or make the bass in it more active. Rising temperatures in the water raise the metabolism of the fish, and the instinct of these cold-blooded predators is to start feeding to shirk off the winter blues and build strength and body mass for a new season.
This is especially the case for mature female bass, the largest of the largemouth, that are driven to absorb energy through food and pumping up their metabolic state in sun-drenched water to prepare themselves for the coming spawn. The reproductive rites are their primary mission.
Fishing these smaller habitats at the end of winter/first of spring period, best results are probably going to come on warming days. It is most ideal two or three days into a warming phase. On the flip side, a couple of days into a shocking colder stretch of weather can really sap the activity.
The warmest water is the sought action zone, so early bass anglers should concentrate their efforts along northern and eastern shores in the afternoon after sunshine has had a chance to boost temperatures there.
On days when winds are southerly — typical in warming conditions — the warmer water and most active bass tend to pile up around northern banks and branches. If there is any riprap or rock in these areas to absorb heat from the sun and transfer it to the water, so much the better.
Think shallow for fishing these places. That is the water that first warms, and that is where bass will seek springlike comfort.
Think slow for lure presentation to these bass. They are growing more active in this warmer water, but they have a way to go to get to full velocity. They can chase, but they likely would rather not.
Suit the lure types to the small water environment, but spinnerbaits, shallow running crankbaits, suspending jerkbaits or jig and trailer combinations all can serve well. Something I find ideal in these circumstances is a spinnerbait with a little weight filed off the lead head so that the lure can be retrieved more slowly without sinking.
If the waters aren’t too snaggy, a trailer hook on a spinnerbait also will pay off by snaring the occasional fish that is still too sluggish and short-strikes at the lure.
This is usually a brief transitional period for bass and bass fishermen. The big lakes will be at full throttle quite soon, but right now the miniature habitats could hold the biggest rewards.
• • •
Kentucky now is in the annual three-month period during which it is prohibited to feed wildlife except for right around your residence.
From March 1 through May 31 each year it is illegal to feed wildlife with grain, seeds or other manufactured animal feed “outside the curtilage of the home.” That means it is still allowable to feed birds and critters in an area surrounding a residence or a group of homes. However, you can’ t feed wildlife out there anywhere where hunting might take place, and that is the idea.
What the managers at the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources had in mind when they initially recommended this regulation is protecting wild turkeys from the concentrating attraction of artificial feeding stations created by humans. The spring turkey gobbler hunting season falls into that period, and managers don’t want wildlife feeding efforts, well intended to not, to create unfair advantages for hunters.
It already was illegal to hunt over bait, to hunt turkeys over or near grains or other foods placed to attract gobblers. The three-month ban on wildlife feeding eliminates the possibility of inadvertent baiting — food that was only intended to help wildlife but that could serve to attract turkeys to hunters. Hunters hunting near grain could be guilty of hunting over bait even if they did not know of the presence of the wildlife food.
The temporary ban on wildlife feeding, like the prohibition on baiting, does not apply to normal agricultural practices or food plots. Likewise, it doesn’t apply to municipal areas that are not open to legal hunting.
• • •
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reports that hunters and trappers who were among 1,000 who had won bobcat harvest permits during the 2021-22 season took a total of 290 of the wild felines.
More than 6,000 hunters and trappers applied for the 1,000 permits issued. Among those, 174 bobcats were taken by hunters, trappers claimed 116 of the cats, while permit holders salvaged 23 bobcats from circumstances such as roadkills.
Jefferson County was the top producer of bobcats, 17 having been harvested there, during the recent season.
The recent Illinois bobcat harvest was down from 339, 22 of which were salvaged, during the previous 2020-21 season. Last year’s total is the high since the permit-based bobcat harvest program began in 2016.
