Deer

It takes an application in July to have a shot at Land Between the Lakes quota firearms deer hunting in the coming autumn.

Heat and humidity having been their typical selves during the recent July 4th holiday period, the images and sensations of the autumn woods seem far, far away.

Crisp, frosty mornings in a deer stand feel a world apart from recent experiences, yet these are only a matter of time ahead. And for some folks, those opportunities in months to come may well hinge on action this month. Like now.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

