Heat and humidity having been their typical selves during the recent July 4th holiday period, the images and sensations of the autumn woods seem far, far away.
Crisp, frosty mornings in a deer stand feel a world apart from recent experiences, yet these are only a matter of time ahead. And for some folks, those opportunities in months to come may well hinge on action this month. Like now.
As has been the schedule for a long while, the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will offer quota firearms deer hunts in the fall but those who wish to be included in the computer lottery that allots the limited slots must apply during July.
Permits for quota deer hunts administered by the U.S. Forest Service managers of the LBL can be applied for online only. The applications are accepted July 1-31. That means the window of opportunity is open now, but the application period only lasts a bit more than three weeks from today.
It costs $10 to apply for a quota hunt permit. Application must be done through the website lblquotahunt.usedirect.com. Unlike in years long past, applications can no longer be made by mail, telephone call or in-person visit to the LBL Administrative Office. Time and technology marches on.
The LBL hosts open (non-quota) archery and crossbow hunting for whitetails. However, firearms deer hunting is restricted to quota hunts, managers keeping a ceiling on the number of hunters using the most efficient weaponry.
In addition, successful applicants are assigned to specific hunting areas within the LBL to more evenly distribute hunting pressure, a measure to offer more pleasant experiences for participants while spreading and managing the harvest.
This year, applicants for the LBL’s Kentucky sector will be vying for youth quota hunts (for adult-accompanied kids 15 and younger) on Nov. 4-5 and Dec. 16-17. All ages hunters can seek permits for a quota gun hunt Nov. 17-19 in Kentucky’s portion of the federal area.
In the Tennessee section, the same dates of Nov. 4-5 and Dec. 16-17 are set for youth hunts (kids 6-16 under that state’s regulations), while all-ages quota hunts will be Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 17-19.
Permits for quota hunts in both state areas allow the take of two deer (but only a maximum of one antlered buck). That antlered buck is disallowed from the harvest if a hunter already has taken one in the LBL earlier in the season by another means.
Deer taken during any LBL hunting seasons nowadays are counted toward statewide, Kentucky or Tennessee, bag limits. The one exception to that is deer taken during youth quota hunts. Those are not applied to state limits.
Kids drawn for the November youth hunt can also hunt during the December you hunt in the same hunting areas for which they were assigned. There is no separate drawing for the December hunt.
To hunt in the LBL, each person must have with him or her an appropriate state hunting license, an LBL Hunter Use Permit and hunter education certification as required by the pertinent state’s regulations. If hunting in a quota hunt, one must carry the LBL quota hunt permit that has been awarded in the computer lottery.
Those interested in quota hunting opportunities offered through the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources can bide their time on those. The application period for state quota hunts for deer, waterfowl and more is Sept. 1-30.
- Kentucky wildlife managers hope hunters, wildlife watchers and anybody else with eyeballs on our environments will step up as volunteers in an annual wild turkey brood survey.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources needs reports of turkey observations during July and August. Sightings from July 1-Aug. 31 are valid and reportable beginning Sept. 1.
Observations from volunteer turkey spotters are tabulated and combined with those of KDFWR staffers to assess among other things the success of the spring nesting period and the survival of young turkeys, poults, from that reproduction class. Figures from the yearly survey help managers track turkey population trends regionally and statewide.
What volunteer turkey watchers are asked is to report all turkey seen during regular travels in turkey habitats, which are most areas of Kentucky nowadays. Reports should include a breakdown of whether turkeys seen are hens (adult females), smaller poults (the young of this year’s hatch), gobblers (long-bearded adult males) or jakes (shorter-bearded juvenile males).
Volunteers should report when and where they see turkeys and, based on best assessment of the numbers and type of turkeys, whether they have seen the same birds previously.
The data on turkey sightings can be reported via mobile telephone app, or through the KDFWR website (fw.ky.gov) or on paper forms that can be printed and submitted by postal mail or scanned and sent by email.
More information and reports from turkey brood surveys of past years can be found on the same website by clicking on the tabs for Hunting, Spring Turkey Hunting and Turkey Brood Survey.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
