Darker times are upon us. Woo-hoo.
Our seasons flipped with the favorite of many, the arrival of fall earlier this week. Autumn landed on Thursday — officially at 8:04 p.m. local time.
We could almost feel the season change this time with a transition from record-class, peak-of-summer-like high temperatures through Wednesday to more routine late September temperatures Thursday.
Dropping temperatures are a great deal of how people differentiate the slide, however gradual or abrupt, from summer to fall. But the change that officially came Thursday is all about sunlight, or more specifically, the position of the earth in relation to our favorite star, the sun.
The first day of fall is hitched to the autumnal equinox, the moment at which the angle of the sun is directly aligned with Earth’s equator as the sun’s ray gravitate from north to south. In a general sense, our length of day and night is equal (as in equinox) on that occasion. And since that time, like right now, the nights have become longer than the days.
That’s not an exact thing, because twilight times, dawning periods before sunrise and dusk periods after sunset, are calculated as night-time hours because they are without direct sunlight. Then there’s a matter of refraction that allows us to effectively see the sun when, in reality, is has not quite risen above the horizon in the morning nor sunk below the horizon in the evening.
But we get the gist of it. From our perceptions and in ballpark terms, nights have taken the upper hand over days at this point. A lot of people respect this because it means that they can soon, if not already, start wearing hoodies and ingesting and smelling things identified as pumpkin spice.
Things relating to temperatures and certainly to human culture mean less to much of the natural world than does the photo period.
The photo period or daily length of sunlight is a guiding factor for most, maybe all for what I know, of wildlife. Many species of animals, birds, fish and other life forms as well as flora, plant life at large, take cues from the photo period. Along with moderated suggestions from current conditions, wildlife gets directives on behavior from the daily sunlight length.
It is probably a combination of instinct and endocrinal, hormonal hints, but the changing length of daylight in the fall ushers in behaviors related to migration, reproduction, feeding, nesting, hibernation — whatever it takes to survive the coming winter season and to perpetuate species in the future.
Deer hunters revel in the results of shorter days/longer nights when the shifting seasons bring about changes in whitetails. The photo period changes bring on intensified activity associated with the deer’s breeding cycle, the rut. Hunters, of course, look forward to those hunting seasons, like the firearms season, set in the chilling autumn. But those seasons are set when they are because of the timing of the rut, and the rut is brought on by the photo period changes.
Some of the window dressings of autumn that we enjoy the most are the changes in foliage that are triggered at various points of the photo period. In deciduous forest, woodlots and wherever trees grow, the shorter days trigger a shutdown of photosynthesis that keeps leave green.
As the green fades as it will over the next several weeks, underlying colors are revealed and new sugars created by exposure to sunny days mixed with chilly nights will brighten the woodlands with vivid reds, oranges and yellows.
Those fall colors, of course, are a gradual development. Catalpa leaves have been slowly yellowing since mid-summer. Some hickory, maple and a few sweet gum trees were already getting some color by the time of our autumn’s arrival. Yet, the changes will greatly intensify in direct linkage to the shortening photo period over coming weeks.
There are those folks who wish it were perpetual summer, of course. I’m just glad those people aren’t in charge. Personally, I welcome this time when daylight yields to more darkness. I don’t want to rush into winter by any means, but this transition time, autumn, is the very best.
• • •
Kentucky’s fleeting early wood duck hunting season has come and gone, but non-traditional September waterfowl options linger.
The season allowing the taking of native Kentucky wood ducks — before the fall migration that removes our own nesting birds from local habitats — opened last Saturday and ran through Wednesday.
The five-day season was combined with that for early migrating blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon teal.
Since the closure of wood duck hunting, however, the teal-only season continues. Hunting for teal, small ducks that often pass through these latitudes at this time of year, continues through Sunday. The daily limit during the teal-only season, Sept. 22-25, is six birds. Of course, wood ducks are excluded from the bag at this stage.
While teal migration is unpredictable and sporadic, early waterfowlers may have options on a much more reliable game presence. Kentucky’s September season for local-nesting, non-migratory Canada geese is ongoing.
The early goose season, Sept. 16-30, allows the taking of homebody Canada geese at a time when there is essentially no chance that a migratory interior Canada goose could be at Kentucky latitudes.
Regulations for the early Canada goose season are standard for the conventional hunting period.
The daily bag limit for the September season is five geese.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
