If someone is from Mayfield — or even if they are not and just visited — chances are they have stopped in a time or two at Carr’s Steakhouse, one of the city’s staple restaurants. Carr’s has been the strawberry butter and BBQ stop since 2011.
But the Dec. 10 EF-4 tornado had other plans.
“They opened in February 2011. At that time, I was in college and began working there part time. I began dating David, and well the rest is history,” Lauren Carr said. “We met, and got married at the steakhouse. I always joked with people that ‘Must work at Carr’s Steakhouse’ was in my marriage contract but all jokes aside, even though it was a family business, I worked there because I loved it. We are a true family business.”
Carr said a family business brings multiple things to the table.
“I think what it brought to Mayfield is the sense of family. Our customers and employees were like family. There is just something about a place that knows you by name,” Carr said. “Our customer service was like no other, and I might be biased in that thought, but we were there to serve. Serve our customers, serve the community whatever way that can be. It was where you could sit down and have a steak and drink a beer, it was where you could host parties, events, meeting space for friends and family.”
Within those four walls, Carr has collected more than memories of her life — she has learned and practiced the ethical background of having a family business in a small town.
“It’s not only where I met my husband, fell in love, got married. But it is also where I met Howel Carr and learned what true work ethic looked like,” Carr said. “Howel took me in as his daughter-in-law and taught me the ropes of a family business.”
Like many others in the area on the night of Dec. 10 — the feeling of grief filled the hearts of the Carr family as they faced their new reality in front of them — the place that created their most precious memories now piles of brick, steel beams and rubble.
“The news of the damage came in rather quickly, probably within 30 minutes of the storm,” Carr said. “My husband, David, was the last to clock out at the steakhouse at 9:20 p.m. and be home minutes after. He was one of the first to confirm that the steakhouse was a complete loss.”
“When faced with this reality all of us had the same response. We had to make sure that all of our employees and families were okay,” Carr said. “We have been in constant communication with almost everyone everyday, first and foremost worried about basic needs, food, water, shelter. Several of our employees were displaced. We tried to get all the resources out there for our employees during this time.”
The Carr family was not alone in their time of grieving.
“The community action — the people coming together. I have been blown away by the amount of people who want to help other people and people in need. It is truly heartwarming and humbling to see,” Carr said.
With the damage still new, it is too early to know what the steakhouse will be like in the future. However, Carr does know one thing for sure.
“There is a future,” Carr said. “The one thing I do know is that Carr’s will be here to serve our community whatever capacity that may be in.”
“I have learned in a disaster there are a lot of things we cannot control, but there are things we can, we can control how we treat people because at the end of the day we don’t know what people are going through, and we’re all doing our best,” Carr said. “My best might not look like your best, but we’re both doing our best.”
“Also, take care of yourself. We are only one person, not a super-human,” she added. “Eat, sleep, do what you need to for your mental health and we will rebuild our community one day at a time.”
