There are reasons why FEMA aid may be denied

Kentucky residents who apply for disaster assistance through FEMA must have been affected by the Dec. 10-11 severe storms and tornadoes and live in one of the 16 counties declared to have been eligible.
Those counties are Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.
There are a number of reasons that applicants may not qualify for FEMA programs. Some of the more common reasons include:
• FEMA does not provide replacement-value amounts for damaged items or assistance with non-essential items. FEMA provides assistance only for repairs to make a home safe, sanitary and functional. FEMA assistance is not a substitute for insurance.
• There is more than one application filed for your household. Only one application per household is considered.
• FEMA was unable to verify that you are the homeowner. FEMA requires proof of ownership from disaster survivors who apply for federal assistance to help them with repairs to their damaged homes.
FEMA verifies ownership by means of automated public and government records or by using documents submitted by the applicant. FEMA may also verify ownership at the time of inspection.
To appeal FEMA’s decision, an applicant must submit documents that prove ownership along with a signed appeal letter. Documents used to verify ownership include a deed or title, a mortgage document, a homeowner’s insurance documentation, a property tax receipt or tax bill, manufactured home certificate or title, home purchase contracts (e.g., bill of sale) or a last will and testament (and death certificate) naming you the heir to the property.
• FEMA was unable to verify occupancy. FEMA verifies occupancy by means of automated public and government records or by using documents submitted with your application. FEMA may also verify occupancy at the time of inspection.
• FEMA could not verify the applicant’s identity. By verifying identity, FEMA prevents fraud and ensures that applicants receive eligible disaster assistance. FEMA verifies identity by means of automated public and government records or by using documents submitted with your application.
• The damaged home may not be the primary residence. FEMA will provide disaster assistance to eligible applicants for a primary residence. FEMA will not consider more than one primary residence for a survivor and spouse. FEMA defines a primary residence as the place where a person lives for more than six months of the year.
• An applicant has not submitted required documents or information. Applicants should read FEMA mail carefully and respond promptly with the information FEMA is seeking. If that information is not available, an applicant should explain why to FEMA.
• Insufficient damage: The home is safe to occupy, or there was insufficient storm-caused damage to the home or the damage to the home does not affect whether it can be inhabited. Damage to non-essential areas, landscaping or spoiled food is usually not covered for FEMA assistance.
• No damage was reported to the home. If an applicant have applied for federal disaster assistance but reported no disaster-caused damage to the home, FEMA will find the applicant ineligible for assistance.
• An applicant does not wish to move while repairs are made. If the FEMA inspector concludes the home is uninhabitable due to disaster-caused damage, an applicant may be eligible for FEMA Initial Rental Assistance. If the applicant said at the time of inspection that he or she is not willing to move while the damaged home is being repaired, the applicant will not be eligible for FEMA temporary rental assistance. If those housing needs have changed, however, applicants should contact FEMA quickly to update housing and explain why there is a need for rental assistance.
• Renters living in an apartment where the owner requires them to leave so repairs can be made to the apartment or building should update their status with FEMA. They may be eligible for assistance.
• A FEMA inspector was unable to reach the applicant at the contact information provided. Applicants must return FEMA phone calls and requests for information in a timely manner. If FEMA cannot make contact or the applicant does not provide the requested information, FEMA may find that person ineligible.
• The applicant failed to meet with the inspector. It is important that applicants carefully read all FEMA mail. Applicants or a designated representative must be present at any appointments with FEMA officials or FEMA may deny the application. If applicants still need an inspection, they can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 and request an inspection.
The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Feb. 11.
For official information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twit ter and at facebook.com/fema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.