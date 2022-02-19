METROPOLIS, Ill. — What started as a mission laid on the heart of an observant 16-year-old is now marking its 10th anniversary this month.
During that time, Weekend Blessings has provided at least 55,000 bags of food to students throughout Massac County, who otherwise would have very little or nothing to eat until returning to school on Monday morning.
‘I want them to have something’
Looking back, Taylor Deming Modglin said, “it’s pretty incredible that something I really wanted to do at 16 to change and help my community has flourished into what it is now.”
Modglin was 15 when she started working with the After School Program. At some point in the following year, her First United Methodist Church of Metropolis (FUMC) youth group took a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to assist with Under the Bridge Ministries, which assists the homeless.
Her mom, Sherry Deming, remembers the then-16-year-old coming to her in tears one day working with the After School Program “because supper was late and the kids kept asking if they were going to get to eat. She asked why they were so worried about it. They said if they didn’t eat there, they wouldn’t have food when they got home. That broke her heart. I told her, ‘All we can do is pray about it. We’re just two people. We cannot do everything.’ We started praying about it.”
Around the same time, Modglin was involved with the pageant world and seeing how platforms were making an impact.
“I wanted to do something for my hometown,” she said. And with her “first-hand experience in seeing how for some of the children that school was the only time that they were fed,” she began putting an idea together.
She remembers talking to her parents, Scott and Sherry Deming, “about how could we figure out what to do” using the examples she’d seen. “I at least wanted these kids fed on the weekends, I wanted them to have something that wouldn’t require a lot for them to have to make,” she said.
At the time, Deming was the assistant youth director at FUMC. They got the church’s youth director Dena Hopkins and Sharon Burris involved.
“Sharon said she’d always wanted to do something like this for our community, too,” Modglin said. “Once we had Sharon on board to help, it just took off.”
The four took the idea to the church council, which approved taking on the backpack program as a mission. That was in February 2012.
Deming noted that while her daughter may have been only 16 at the time they started Weekend Blessings, Modglin “had compassion and she wanted something done.” Modglin went on to use Weekend Blessings as her Miss Illinois platform after winning the 2013 Miss Metropolis title.
‘Intended to feed children’
While some things about Weekend Blessings have grown over the years, the program’s roots haven’t.
“This is the only program I know of anywhere where your admittance is being hungry on Monday morning,” Burris said. “Our program is not intended to feed families. It’s intended to feed children. It is pretty labor intensive, but people are willing to do that.”
Those children are identified by school personnel who watch their students and look for signs — eating everything on their tray, eating what others didn’t. Once those children are identified, a letter is sent home to the parent. The letter describes the program is a mission of FUMC and asks for permission to send a bag home. Parents are also asked if there is a can opener, a microwave, siblings or food allergies.
“We want to know if there are younger children at home — if there’s a child in school who’s hungry, the likelihood is a child at home may be hungry, too, so we send them a bag,” Burris said.
The Demings, sometimes assisted by Modglin and her family, spend their Mondays purchasing the food and unload it in the FUMC stairwell where, that night, members of Boy Scout Troop 101 take it upstairs to the designated space. On Wednesdays, volunteers come in shifts to fill bags with 13 food items — ravioli, soup, beanie weenies, vienna sausage, macaroni and cheese, granola bar, fruit cup, cereal, pudding cup, peanut butter crackers, cookies, chips and oatmeal — to create five entrees, three breakfasts and five snacks to get the children through the weekend.
“We don’t claim high nutrition, but we do intend to fill children’s tummies for the weekend with food they’ll eat,” Burris said.
Deming added it’s also non-perishable food that the kids can easily pop open and eat or heat in the microwave.
If there’s a holiday or inclement weather, extra food is packed, “hoping it tides the kids over until school’s back in session again,” Burris said.
The bags are topped off with a Bible verse and prayed over before being delivered to schools around Massac County — Metropolis Head Start, Joppa Junior/Senior High School, Maple Grove Elementary, Metropolis Elementary, Massac County High School, Massac Junior High School, Franklin Elementary and Jefferson Elementary — to be distributed later in the week.
Brookport Elementary and Unity Elementary are served by Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Brookport Church of God, respectively.
Burris emphasized that none of the volunteers, with the exception of teacher Alyssa Quint, who coordinates things with the schools, knows the names of the children receiving the Weekend Blessings.
“We have no need to know. We just know the number of bags to prepare for each school,” Burris said.
‘It’s a labor of love’
When Weekend Blessings began, it served around 20 children. The program averages 130 to 170 children yearly, with the highest average being 205 in the 2019-20 school year. This year, it’s around 135.
“If you look at it as doing six meals on a weekend, plus an extra three food items, that’s seven meals on the weekend and we’ve reached 135 bags a week, times 40 weeks of the school year — that’s 37,800 meals a year. That’s a whole big impact,” Burris said.
It’s taking right at $6 to fill a bag, which amounts to $810 per week or $32,400 a school year.
And providing the finances to make that happen is the entire community.
“There’s a tremendous amount of community support,” said volunteer Steve Bunyard. “And it couldn’t be done without the community.”
Burris noted individual contributions, if presented to FUMC, are unknown.
“We’ve got a lot of help and a lot of support. It’s a whole lot of caring people from all around the community who just gather together to do something for hungry children,” she said. “From day one, this church has been super supportive. Our greatest funding comes from the members of this church.”
But to those they do know who assist financially or by hosting food drives — Metropolis Elks Lodge 1428, Kiwanis Club of Metropolis, Metropolis Rotary Club and other organizations and churches — “how do you say ‘thank you’ in a card for so much good they’re doing?” Burris asked.
Earlier this month, Elks presented Weekend Blessings with $5,500. Mark Jones, the lodge’s secretary, wrote for a Community Investment Grant from the Grand Lodge.
“When the lodge applies for the grants, we discuss possible recipients at our lodge meetings. We typically select groups in Massac County that provide services to help either children or people in need,” Jones said. “We enjoy partnering with Weekend Blessings because they provide an exceptional service to children in need of food when away from school.”
Also among the many Weekend Blessings partners are the volunteers who faithfully come each week to help fill bags.
Bunyard and his wife, Donna, started volunteering soon after the program began. After hearing about it and getting involved, they brought in the Boy Scouts and later their grandchildren.
“There are a lot of hungry kids out there,” said Steve, remembering a delivery he made to Maple Grove early in the program.
“One Thursday, we walked in with the bags, and this little group of kids walked passed us, and one of them was going, ‘Yes! All right!’ That was an interesting experience. We have no idea who receives these. I feel confident sometimes that when we’ve had youth groups helping, there’s probably been a kid who receives one of the bags. It’s a worthwhile program.”
However, Donna added, “it’s unfortunate there are so many kids who need this program in this area. We look forward to the day when this program is not needed.”
Unfortunately, agreed Burris and Deming, it’s still very needed, but, Weekend Blessings has never gone without.
“Whatever the need has been, we’ve been very fortunate that we can fill it,” Burris said. “We tell people this a God thing — when we needed money, it was there; when we needed volunteers, they were there. That’s not a tribute to anybody in the program — God’s taken a liking to feeding hungry kids, and it’s worked.”
Deming said the continued success of Weekend Blessings “is a God thing. It breaks my heart that there’s such a need in our small community. But we’ve said it from day one — this is a God thing.”
Burris noted that hunger may not be totally obvious.
“I tell organizations, you don’t know who’s hungry. It could be your next-door neighbor. We may sit in church with them or see them on the street. There’s no way of knowing who they are, and for kids, it’s not their fault,” she said.
“People think in Massac County, how can this be? But it is in Massac County. There’s something we can do, and we’re doing what we can. It’s a labor of love in lots of ways. It’s doing for those who can’t do for themselves. We’re not making a dent in hunger, but we are helping hungry children get through a weekend. And that’s totally what it’s about.”
Donations to Weekend Blessings can be directed to First United Methodist Church of Metropolis, 100 E. Fifth St., Metropolis, IL 62960. Make the check out to the church and put Weekend Blessings in the memo line. For information on how to get involved with Weekend Blessings, call 618-524-9325.
