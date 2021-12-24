All the way from Illinois, Willow, a golden retriever who spreads love, visited Mayfield after the recent tornado created disaster and despair for those in the community.
“I used to live in Mayfield, so this town does mean a lot to me,” said Patty Ciolino, Willow’s owner.
“She’s just a dog that I got from a friend — her previous owner had passed away and she needed a home,” Ciolino said.
Willow made trips to Northside Church of Christ, The Mayfield Graves County Fairgrounds and Northside Baptist — bringing smiles to those who need it the most.
“Personally for me, she is emotionally supportive. She is a dog that feels others’ emotions. So I just thought maybe I could bring her here and put some smiles on people’s faces,” Ciolino said. “They can love and hug her, and she just loves it as well.”
As tornado victims visited donation and resource sites to get what they needed, Willow was at the gate ready to give any bit of support needed.
“If there’s anything I can do, I want to do it,” Ciolino said, “It’s just a small gesture, but we wanted to try and put a smile on a few people’s faces if we could.”
