Theatre restoration effort nets pair of grants

The effort to restore Paducah’s Columbia Theatre continued to move forward this week with the announcement of a pair of grants.
Funding will partially come from the BRU-Bruckheimer Fund of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which committed $10,000 to the project.
“We have a bit of a connection to Linda Bruckheimer,” said Darlene Mazzone, chair of the Columbia Art House board. “I met her a few years ago at an art exhibit at the state capitol. One of her photographs was of the Columbia so I bought it and we spoke briefly about the project. We were really grateful to get this support from the Bruckheimers for the Columbia.
“It’s one more step forward along a long path to ultimate restoration.”
Roof stabilizations grant support from the city of Paducah will also help with the project.
“Water is our worst enemy,” Mazzone said. “So we are very happy to have the roof secure so that we can protect the interior from water leakage. The city’s grant was a tremendous help in making that construction project possible.”
The restoration efforts uncovered a pair of stained glass panels recently, bringing them into the light for the first time in decades.
“I knew those panels were there,” said Randy Davis, architect and Columbia historian, “I just didn’t know what shape they were in. Thankfully they were in perfect condition. It was really exciting to pull those boards away and see these works of art from 1927 come back to life inside the theater.”
One set of the theatre’s doors was restored earlier this year, as well, with funds from a Leadership Paducah class, and the other set will be worked on when work on the theatre’s façade begins.
That work will be a part of the efforts in Phase I, which Mazzone calls “the next big step” for the theatre, a step that she estimates will cost $1.5 million to take.
“We are so happy to have reached this point in the process. We have literally done all of the boots on the groundwork we can do as volunteers,” she said. “Now we must take on the difficult task of finding the funds to begin the bigger tasks that lie ahead.
“That will allow us to, at the very least, save this magnificent Paducah landmark for future generations.”
