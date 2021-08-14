The two Dukes: How Paducah was represented on two WWII aircraft

With hundreds of similar planes crossing through the skies in Europe and the Pacific in World War II, many crews took it upon themselves to personalize “their” aircraft, their assigned plane they would be flying most of the time. From ferocious creatures to sexy pin-up girls, having custom nose art and giving planes a nickname was a way for units to build camaraderie and put a little personality into the planes.
It just so happened that two Paducahans, Lt. Talmage W. Trevathan and Lt. Paul H. Randall, who were both pilots with the Army Air Forces but serving in different units, had the opportunity to bestow a nickname to two different aircraft. Trevathan, who christened a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, and Randall, who nicknamed a Douglas A-20 Havoc, happened to decide on the same name: “Duke of Paducah.”
Talmage ‘Tony’ Trevathan and the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress
Lt. Talmage W. Trevathan didn’t talk much about his war experiences, not even to his children, before his death in 1986. Neil McKee, Trevathan’s nephew and author of “Lt. Talmage W. Trevathan and the B-17 He Named Duke of Paducah,” recalled visiting his uncle and seeing pictures from his time in the military.
McKee told The Sun he spoke with his aunt and Tony’s wife, Martha Trevathan, in 2006, about how she was upset that people were losing the knowledge of history about the war, especially about Trevathan’s service.
“The ‘Duke of Paducah,’ was sort of a source of family pride,” McKee said.
After gathering materials from his aunt and cousins relating to his uncle, McKee researched anything relating to Tony Trevathan’s service during the war and the B-17 ‘Duke of Paducah,’ and self-published his findings in 2011.
Tony Trevathan was raised in Paducah, and was a 1936 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. McKee writes in the book that Trevathan was working in his father’s grocery business before enlisting in the army in May of 1941, when he was 23 years old.
Trevathan began training at Pine Camp, New York, before being accepted as an aviation cadet in the Army Air Forces (AAF) in April of 1942, according to a Paducah Sun-Democrat report from April 18, 1944 (the Air Force would not be established as a separate armed forces branch until 1947).
After earning his wings and being commissioned as a second lieutenant in March of 1943, Trevathan was transferred to an AAF training base in Grand Island, Nebraska, in July of 1943 to begin training on B-17s. McKee wrote that Trevathan was able to qualify as a first pilot, and was therefore assigned a crew.
McKee told The Sun that as pilot and highest-ranking member of the crew, Trevathan had the honor of naming the new aircraft that was assigned to his crew.
He decided to call it the “Duke of Paducah” after his hometown. Trevathan and his crew posed in front of the plane — which was adorned with a barefoot man smoking a cigarette and wearing a zoot suit, checkered shirt and oversized boater hat with a feather in it — in a photo that ran in The Paducah Sun-Democrat on Sept. 12, 1943.
Trevathan and his crew would only be with the Duke of Paducah for a few weeks. B-17 Gs like the Duke of Paducah were in high demand from the Eighth Air Force stationed in England after the Eighth suffered many losses and damages to aircraft it had stationed in England.
The B-17 Duke of Paducah ended up in Bassingbourn, England, about 50 miles north of London, with Lt. Stuart Mendelsohn’s crew. McKee’s book lists 13 missions the plane flew in 1943 before another plane, the Black Swan, struck the parked Duke of Paducah as the Black Swan was taxiing and damaged the Duke’s right front and Plexiglas nose.
After this, the Duke of Paducah served as a radio relay, which McKee said helped boost radio signals for planes flying missions in enemy territory. According to the American Air Museum in Britain, the B-17 Duke of Paducah was salvaged in November 1945.
Trevathan wound up completing 50 bombing missions in four months in Italy, Germany and France and came back to Paducah to visit his wife and newborn daughter in April 1944, according to a Sun-Democrat feature.
Paul Randall and the Douglas A-20 Havoc
Lt. Paul H. Randall was deployed in 1944 to fight in Europe after training in the U.S. for about two-and-a-half years. By Christmas Day, Randall flew 65 missions, including flying two missions dropping bombs on the landing strip at Normandy on D-Day and five missions in the Battle of the Bulge, he told his longtime friend, Larry App, in a video interview in 2013.
For most of these missions, he flew in a Douglas A-20G he renamed when the plane was assigned to his crew, said his son, Tim Randall. The name he picked paid homage to the town he spent much of his childhood: “Duke of Paducah.”
“I certainly think that he was proud of being from Paducah, Kentucky,” Tim Randall told The Sun.
A Paducah Sun-Democrat story from Oct. 26, 1944 also cites Paul Randall naming his unit’s Douglas A-20 Havoc the “Duke of Paducah.”
In the same video interview, Randall talks about the Duke of Paducah also referring to a comedian who went by the stage name “Duke of Paducah” who “went around singing funny songs and calling it patriotism,” as Randall puts it.
The A-20 “Duke of Paducah” nose art portrays a connection to the Kentucky town, with a solid outline of the state of Kentucky containing a black bull’s-eye over Paducah’s location on the border.
Randall was born in Paducah in 1917, and is listed as living with his parents, Guy and Erva, in the 1920 and 1930 Censuses. A 1940 Census listed Randall living with his maternal grandmother, Ida Crim, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Randall would visit his parents in Paducah about every three months while studying at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, according to archival records from The Sun-Democrat.
The Sun-Democrat listed Randall as one of 15 Paducahans to leave Paducah on July 15, 1941 to enlist in Louisville the next day, according to a story from The Sun-Democrat archives. Randall also listed his parents’ address in Paducah as his own when he filled out his draft registration card.
Readers of The Sun-Democrat were updated throughout the year on the status of many local men and women who were in the service, including Randall.
Randall was deployed to Europe in 1944, and by March of that year, The Sun-Democrat confirmed he was overseas, but could not disclose his full address due to regulations from the Office of Censorship.
In a 2013 interview with App prior to Randall’s death in 2016 at 98 years old, Randall described his experiences flying on D-Day and at The Battle of the Bulge.
“The more missions you have, the more you think, ‘boy, I’m this far and I’m still alive,” Randall told App.
Tim Randall said Paul Randall flew his last two missions on Christmas Day in 1944 at the Battle of the Bulge.
After the war, Randall settled in Indiana and continued flying planes as both a commercial and private pilot. He retired as a captain from the Air Force Reserve in 1968, according to App and Randall’s obituary. Tim Randall said his father was still flying planes at 95 years old, and would go on to be the international indoor rowing champion for his age group at 96 years old.
