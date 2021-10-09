A book discussion for the community on Heather McGhee’s “The Sum of Us” will be held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday in Waller Hall, Room 113.
“This book discussion and conversation is for anyone interested in knowing more about the value of diversity, equity and inclusion to us all,” said Charles S. Cahill, WKCTC biology associate professor and event coordinator. Cahill will lead the book discussion and conversation.
A New York Times bestseller and long-listed for the National Book Award, the Chicago Times said “The Sum of Us” is “required reading to move the country forward. … Every so often, a book comes along that seems perfectly timed to the moment and has the potential to radically shift our cultural conversation.”
Participants do not have to have completed the book to participate in the conversation.
McGhee is an expert in economic and social policy. The former president of the inequality-focused think-tank Demos, she has drafted legislation, testified before Congress and contributed regularly to news shows including NBC’s “Meet the Press.” She now chairs the board of Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.
McGhee holds a bachelor of arts degree in American studies from Yale University and a juris doctorate from the University of California-Berkley School of Law.
For more information about the book discussion, contact Charles S. Cahill at steven.cahill@kctcs.edu.
