You could say that Caleb Pahl’s future is “up in the air,” and he wouldn’t take exception.
That’s because the Marshall County High School junior, who also happens to hold the school record in the pole vault, has his sights set on a career as an electrical lineman.
Pahl, the son of Daren and Ellen Pahl, of Gilbertsville, is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Student of the Week.
“He’s a natural born leader,” said Thomas Evans, his electricity instructor. “He’s got a great work ethic. He doesn’t wait for me to give out assignments. When he comes in, he’s all business. He’s very motivated about his future.”
Pahl said he has always been interested in the subject.
“It’s always come easy for me to learn and understand how it works,” he said. “I know a couple of people who have become linemen and that’s always interested me.”
Evans is not surprised that in addition to being a good student, Pahl also excels in the pole vault, having set the school record several times.
“He takes that same strategy (aiming for success) in every aspect of his life.”
According to Evans, Pahl has even suggested that the center try to design around being a lineman.
Pahl plans to attend the Southeast Lineman Training Center in Dade County, Georgia, and get started on a career.
“I’d like to stay around here, but I wouldn’t mind traveling a little bit for a while, too,” he said.
Pahl enjoys being outdoors for work or recreation, including mountain biking. As far as a career goes, he likes the idea of working outside and not having to always to go to work in the same place.
He also recognizes there will always be a demand for what he wants to pursue.
“It’s something that will always be around,” he said.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Murray/Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as electricity, automotive technology, carpentry, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
