The show starts at dark: Calvert Drive-In opening for the season

The smell of popcorn is returning to the Marshall County countryside Friday night as the Calvert Drive-In kicks off its season.
The drive-in, one of just a handful across the state of Kentucky, has been serving the region for more than half a century. Opened by Paul and Evelyn Harrington in 1953, the theater has been in the family for its entire existence.
Manager Paul Harrington, the grandson of the founders, couldn’t be more excited after a tumultuous 2020.
“The season was off but it was a good one as far as we got through it. Some prices were out of whack and there were a lot of challenges,” he said. “We got to run two new movies last year. Every time I looked at my books and tried to schedule something (the studios) would move a date.”
COVID-19 delayed most of the major movie releases last year so Harrington was forced to rely on classics and older studio releases.
“We would have had a great advantage last year but there wasn’t any product,” Harrington said. “Our best movie last year was ‘Jaws.’ Our biggest draw was a 40-year-old movie.”
This year is going to be different though, as movie releases from the big studios are starting to come fast and furious. The first double bill of the season will be “Tom & Jerry” followed by “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
“Some movies, like ‘King Kong,’ are going to be great on the big screen. I’m hoping that we get an edge here being outside,” he said. “We’ll still have to social distance and wear masks inside but we’ll be able to be together, but in our own little areas, out here to get a little bit closer to normal.”
The show will start about 20 minutes after sunset, which is projected to be between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission is $8 per person for ages 12 and older, anyone younger gets in free.
To check on what will be showing on upcoming weekends throughout the season, visit www.calvertdrivein.com.
