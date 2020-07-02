The city of Paducah had to get a little creative when planning Saturday’s Fourth of July fireworks.
After all, Paducah’s traditional display at the riverfront can potentially draw 10,000 to 15,000 people downtown and many pack together like sardines to enjoy the colorful fireworks with friends and families. Huge crowds like that are now discouraged due to social distancing guidelines in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Molly Johnson, special events superintendent, said Fourth of July planning typically starts in November and December for the following year.
However, things changed with COVID-19 and city staff brainstormed to figure out other options for fireworks. They came up with Paxton Park Golf Course for this year’s location.
“We were just thinking about what we could do to provide a nice service to celebrate our country in a way that people could maybe watch from their front porches, or from their backyard family gatherings or cookouts that they’re having in smaller groups, and still social distance and try to keep the community safe,” Johnson said.
The city’s fireworks display by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. Saturday with a potential rain date for Sunday, if needed. It’ll focus on high aerial fireworks, which are expected to be visible from many areas of the city. Paxton Park will be closed to the public.
“The idea being just to have everybody in the community turn their faces toward the sky for some high aerial fireworks,” Johnson said.
“Of course, we know that people may travel to other places maybe to view them in their car or a parking lot here or there or something like that, but they should be pretty visible from … all around Paducah.”
The Parks and Recreation Department also plans to have accompanying music for the fireworks display through a local radio station, WDXR FM-102.5. Independence Bank is the event sponsor. Johnson said the fireworks shows typically cost about $20,000 to $25,000.
The Fourth of July holiday is still a couple days away, but that hasn’t stopped local residents from celebrating early by setting off fireworks or stocking up on them before the three-day weekend. Stands and tents around Paducah offer customers many traditional favorites, including one in the Park Avenue Kroger parking lot and a Traders Mall tent off Exit 3.
Samantha Sachs, of West Paducah, said the Park Avenue Kroger tent is on its second shipment of fireworks and already needs another one, so it’s doing “pretty good” in terms of sales. It’s a “tie” between bottle rockets and Roman candles for most popular.
At the Exit 3 tent, Adam Dawson of Benton reported that business started off slowly, but is getting better. He also urged people to practice safety with fireworks.
“You’ll have your sparklers and Roman candles — that’s the traditional thing every year, but this year, mortars have been the No. 1 seller,” he said.
On a related note, Paducah police announced Wednesday that it’s responded to more than 80 fireworks complaints in the city between June 24 and Tuesday, which included incidents that damaged vehicles. Police reminded people that many types of fireworks are sold in Paducah, but ordinances ban aerial and audible ground devices from being used in the city.
Those devices include: skyrockets, bottle rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters or aerial spinners, Roman candles, mines or shells, aerial shell kits with reloadable tubes, firecrackers, salutes and chasers. The allowed fireworks include: “dipped stick-sparklers” or wire sparklers, cylindrical fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers and toy smoke devices.
