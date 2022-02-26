The Shire Bookstore opens March 1

EDDYVILLE — The Shire Bookstore is hosting a grand opening event on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at 115 Newman Drive in Eddyville. The community is invited to celebrate. It is sponsored by the Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce.
Owner Anna Tobey said opening a bookstore was a personal goal for many years. She recalls the passion that initially drew to her literature.
“I challenge myself to read all the time. I read about 55 books a year myself,” she said.
In early January, Tobey made a Facebook announcement about the brick-and-mortar store venture. For three months, she and her family rehabilitated the space and prepared it for the March 1 grand opening.
Besides loving to read and collect books, another reason Tobey decided to open her store was investment options. She said investing in a business was more practical than buying a new car.
Currently, the store operates online with delivery options. Orders are made through the website or Facebook.
Even though Tobey works at H.O.P.E. Clinic in Lyon County, she will be at the store making it grow in her free time. Tobey envisions it evolving into a community gathering space. WiFi, coffee, seating and a stage are available for patrons.
Tobey said various book clubs have begun reaching out and inquiring about future programming and the space.
She said the stage could function as a musical performance space, host poetry readings, and feature children-oriented performers and events.
“It’s not just a bookstore, it’s a place for the community where people can enjoy books together,” Tobey said.
The new and used book inventory offers patrons several options. Tobey said she is always accepting book donations.
Other than books, the store supplies bookmarks, toys, puzzles, mugs and shirts.
Tobey is also hosting game nights for the Dungeon and Dragons community and other tabletop gamers. As the store opens to the public, volunteers will assist and support Tobey in launching.
Tobey explained her family, friends, and various community volunteers want to see her and the establishment thrive.
“I would love to one day get big enough to hire somebody,” she said.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be closed Wednesday and Sunday.
To order or find announcements and updated information, visit The Shire Bookstore Facebook page or theshirebookstore.square.site website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.