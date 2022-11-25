My fondest member of Christmas is that of decorating the family’s cut Christmas tree and my 3’ live tree, and later planting it.
Over the years the traditional Christmas tree has changed with the times from a framework to hang the ornaments on, to real trees, and later to artificial evergreen trees. Live, cut, and artificial all have positive points and some not so good. It is up to each family.
Live trees (balled & burlap-ed or container-grown) have a natural fresh fragrance, there is no worry about whether the tree-stand(for cut trees) will support it, once planted it adds value to the house, and is eco-friendly. Pre-dig the planting hole and keep the tree watered through the winter. Unfortunately, a live tree should not remain indoors more than 7-10 days. The reason is that house heat will cause sap to rise and when returned outside to plant, the sap will freeze in the xylem resulting in high probability of killing the tree.
Cut trees are also fragrant and can remain in the house much longer than live. They do need a sturdy tree-stand to support the tree and hold sufficient water. Cutting an inch off the trunk will open its pores to readily absorb water. Check the water-well daily. Tree farms start cutting trees as early as August to sell in November. .
Artificial trees vary in quality and cost. The more expensive trees that closely resemble real trees, sprays are available for that real tree aroma, and they have a 10-15year useful life. Just pack up and store for next year. They are the solution for those who have allergies with exceptions. Before decorating the tree, air it out, and clean to remove dust, dust mites and spores.
Most are made in China using PVC, lead, and aluminum materials. Non-PVC trees are available from Wayfair and Amazon and are made by several American companies.
Next week, the best trees for that perfect Christmas tree.
Garden – Cut remaining perennial and annual flowers and plump buds to enjoy in the house. Remove spent plants. Let ornamental grasses and spent stalks remain for winter interest.
Houseplants – Fertilize plants that are flowering. Removing amaryllis pollen anthers as it begins to bloom extends its life. Move sun-loving plants closer to natural light sources or provide artificial light. Do not let foliage touch window panes or near draft sources either hot or cold.
Lawn – A light scattering of fireplace ashes benefits the soil and adds nutrients. Use only hardwoods (ash, hickory, maple, oak) ashes but not on acid-loving azaleas as it raises the pH. Do not use pressure treated, painted, grill charcoal, fake fireplace logs or cardboard ashes.
Trees and Shrubs – Select evergreen branches that need pruning to use for decorating. Condition azalea, hemlock, juniper, laurel, pine and yew cuttings by splitting stem ends, remove lower leaves, immerse in very hot water, and let sit in a dark location overnight. Place holly in room temperature water.
Decorate shrubs with low-voltage Christmas lights that do not generate enough heat to hurt the plants.
Cut spring-blooming shrubs that are flowering or have plump buds to force into bloom.
Now through December 24, Land Between the Lakes cut your own cedar(only) Christmas tree. For permit (online only) and more information: landbetweenthelakes.us, go to: Reservations and Permits, Christmas Tree Program.
December 1 – “Design Your Own Wreath or Swag”, Lee S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville, 10:00am-Noon. Cost $25 per wreath or swag, materials provided. Pre-register -270-388-2341 or at Lyon Co. Extension Office, 321 Main St.
December 7 – “Native Plants” – Lunch Break Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy., 12:15-12:45 p.m. Cost $10 includes lunch. Pre-register at 270-527-3285, by December 5.
