There’s a story often told about Paducah’s namesake given by explorer William Clark, of the famed exploration duo Lewis and Clark.
The story goes that Clark came across a Chickasaw chieftain named Chief Paduke, and that is how he gave Paducah its name. But local historian, John Cashon, has proved this story to be a myth.
According to Cashon’s historical research, he found no definite sources that indicate if Chief Paduke was a real person or not. Although, it’s possible he did exist and was asked to watch the tribe while Clark was away. But no sources indicate that information. Based on his findings, Cashon determined Clark was not referring to a chieftain when he named the town but instead, the name of the tribe that occupied the town when he discovered it during his exploration.
In a letter to his son on April 27, 1827, Clark wrote:
“I expect to go to the mouth of the Tennessee River, and be absent about two weeks. I have laid out a town there and intend to sell some lots in it, the name is Paducah, one of the largest Indian nations known in this country, and now almost forgotten.”
“It was this ‘lost’ tribe that Clark was referring to in his letter to his son about the Padoucas, and the reason Paducah got its name,” Cashon said.
Clark spelled the name of the tribe “Paducah” but historical documents uncovered by Cashon determine that the correct spelling of the tribe is “Padouca.”
Historian George Bird Grinnell discusses the Padouca tribe in the historical journal, “American Anthropologist.” The excerpt from Grinnel reads:
Lewis and Clark Original Journals, vol. 1, p. 190, gives information obtained at Ree Villages, 1804. In the list of tribes that live on the plains to the west of the Rees one is given Cat-tar-kah, interpreted as Paducar. This information was presumably had through a French interpreter, for the other tribal names in the list are translated in English. This would seem to show that the French on the Upper Missouri considered the Cataka to be Padouca.
Grinnell expands on the information found within “American Anthropologist” to provide insight into the French sources that determined the origin of the term “Padoucas” given to the tribe:
Padoucas—English name, French nickname Padoo, Padoucies is their own tongue. Live in villages on heads of Platte and Arkansas, trade with New Mexico; many horses. Yet almost immediately Clark says he could get no definite information about this once powerful nation, and quotes French writers. Speaks of a fork of the Platte bearing the name of the tribe and conjectures that the nation had broken up and become individual small tribes.
After further investigation, Cashon also determined the information from the French is incorrect. Therefore, he refers to Spanish historical documents to uncover the accurate information about the Native American tribe that once populated Paducah.
During his research, Cashon finds that while the French were located east of the plains, the Spanish were located in modern day New Mexico and Texas in the south. Because of their locations, the Spanish had much more information about the inhabitants in the central and southern plains areas where the French said the Padouca lived. When the Spanish first settled in the area we now call Paducah, they encountered the Pueblo and Apache tribes.
Further investigation of the Padouca tribe led Cashon to discover their unique qualities. The Apache used the Spanish Mustang to fight on horseback, giving them an advantage in combat.
Cashon provides an excerpt from the Texas State Historical Association that gives further insight into this Native American Tribe:
The Spanish first contacted the Apaches in 1541, when Francisco Vázquez de Coronado and his men encountered a band of “Querechos” on the journey to Quivira. From 1656 to 1675, the Spanish settlers and Pueblo Indians of New Mexico suffered heavily from almost continuous Apache raids. These raids, in conjunction with drought, harsh Spanish rule, and missionary activities, led the Pueblo Indians to revolt and to drive the Spaniards out of New Mexico in 1680 (the “Pueblo Revolt). When the Spaniards reconquered New Mexico in 1692, the Apaches were a powerful nation of mounted Indians who raided with impunity wherever they desired.
Cashon further discovered that in the mid 1700s, a warlike tribe called the Comanches displaced the Apache tribe that populated the area after learning to use horses in warfare. Cashon said “The Comanches were an off-shoot branch of the northern Shoshone Tribe from the Rocky Mountains that moved into the southern plains and they quickly drove the Apaches out of the area through conquest.”
Through his research, Cashon concluded the French documents about the Padouca tribe were referring to the Apache prior to the Comanche populating the area. Therefore, the Padouca tribe was of Apache origin, not Comanche.
Grinnell’s article states:
“The evidence is not conclusive as to who were the Padouca, but it convinces me that the Padouca were not Comanche and I am disposed to regard them as Apache.”
Characteristics of the local Native American tribe lead Cashon to agree with Grinnell’s research about the Padouca tribe belonging to the Apache opposed to the Comanche.
“The Comanche did not take the time to grow plants during a part of the year and that the Apache did so, his [Grinnell] argument is sound. One of the reasons that the Comanche were able to defeat the Apache was because of this. When the Apache stopped to grow crops, they were easier to attack, thus pushing them out of the lands that they had settled.”
Based Cashon’s research, it is evident that Paducah’s namesake derives from the Native American tribe that once populated the area as opposed to the mythical Chickasaw chieftain named Chief Paduke. No sources point directly to a Chief Paduke but the legend quickly grew overtime and has become popular folklore.
