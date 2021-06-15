The 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race will roll into Paducah later this month, as more than 100 vintage vehicles are expected to visit the city for a “lunch stop,” on a nine-day journey from Texas to South Carolina.
The Paducah visit is scheduled for June 23, race organizers said.
People can go downtown to see vehicles they may not have seen before, said Lynda Peters, of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“They’re not museum cars. These are working, road-ready vehicles, and they will absolutely see some vehicles that they’ve not seen before, other than on old TV shows or something like that,” Peters, the CVB sales director for convention meetings and sports, told The Sun.
“So, to be able to walk up and see these, it’s going to be really a unique experience for everybody.”
According to a news release, The Great Race will bring more than 100 of the “world’s finest antique automobiles” to Paducah, with vehicles starting to arrive around noon June 23 to Water and Broadway streets. Participants are expected to cover more than 2,300 miles in nine days for The Great Race.
This year’s event, which dates back to 1983, starts Saturday in front of The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, and ends June 27 in Greenville, South Carolina.
The Great Race’s different teams — a driver and a navigator in each vehicle — are going to travel a route that runs through 10 states: Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The Kentucky stops are in Paducah, Owensboro, Elizabethtown and Lexington, according to www.greatrace.com.
“There are more than 500 people, just in our entourage, from all around the world taking part in this incredible adventure,” The Great Race’s director, Jeff Stumb said, in the news release.
The Great Race is an approximately $150,000 event, featuring teams from around the United States and other countries, including Canada, England and Germany. This year’s grand champion will receive $50,000 of the total purse.
The participating vehicles must have been built in 1974 or before, and the oldest vehicles scheduled for this year’s race date back to 1916. It’s not a speed race, but rather a “time/speed/distance rally,” where the teams have certain instructions each day and get scored at secret check points, according to the news release. The Great Race’s stops are free to the public and spectators.
Peters said participants plan to come in from across the Brookport bridge. The first vehicles are due around 12:15 p.m. and the last vehicle departs around 3:15 p.m. Lunch will be provided to the teams through sponsors.
“They cannot use GPS. They have to use maps, and it’s pretty amazing, but what will be going on down here, is actually getting to meet with some of the teams, meet the people that are the owners of The Great Race, and just enjoy the cars and walk around downtown,” she said.
“... (The CVB is) putting this together as kind of like a day trip to Paducah to bring the surrounding community in, and it’s just something to do that has never happened in Paducah before, and we’re really excited about it.”
Visit www.greatrace.com to learn more about the route, rules and participants.
