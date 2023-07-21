What we all just experienced I believe will be one of those storms remembered and talked about for years to come. Five, 10, 15-plus years from now, many will be talking with others who lived in the Paducah region and west Kentucky during July 2023.
“Do you remember that great flood and lightning storm?”
On the list of storm statistics is a new all-time Kentucky 24-hour rainfall record that was set at the Graves County Mesonet, west of the city of Mayfield. The record is still to be certified by the state climatologist, but is expected to be.
The swath of excessive rain was wide. The forecast in the days leading up to this extraordinary event were sadly verified quite well. We discussed at great length how a stalled boundary colliding with a southwest wind would yield nearly 12-hour-long storms. That’s what happened.
The storms and rain were fed by the unusual supply of moisture pumped in from the Gulf. The northern hemispheric pattern this year has been erratic and our floods were the latest byproduct. Think of it like a production line. A storm forms. Then the air aloft blowing northwest-southeast carries the storm along the boundary to the southeast. Then, another one formed and did the same thing. That process repeated all night and morning long.
I think it is fair to place this event in the top list of all-time weather events and storms in the weather history of our region. When you think about the “biggies,” these are some that come to mind.
Notable storms and events:
• Extreme heat and drought of the 1920s and early 1930s.
• The 1925 Tri State tornado, which was the deadliest in U.S. history — 695 people killed.
• The historic Ohio River Flood of 1937.
• The January 1978 blizzard.
• The Marion, Illinois, tornado in 1982.
• The December 2004 snowstorm.
• The Super Derecho of 2009 in southern Illinois.
• Hurricane Ike’s remnants in 2008.
• The spring 2011 river flooding.
• The summer 2011 heat index (multiple 116°F-117°F).
• The extreme drought and heat of summer 2012.
• The Perryville, Missouri, tornado of 2017.
• The December 2021 tornado outbreak.
• The Dec. 23 extreme Arctic Outbreak (-21°F wind chill).
• The March 2023 bomb cyclone, which had record strong sea-level pressure.
Does the July 2023 record flooding make the list? Maybe. I think it should. Here’s why I think this event belongs in the conversation for one of the all-timer “big ones:”
• More than 30,000 bolts of lightning over our four-state region in just one night.
• Six to 12 inches of rain, an event with a recurrence interval of every 100-200 years.
• The 0.5% chance of this type of event happening in any given year.
• The first-ever flash flood emergencies issued from National Weather Service Paducah for the Purchase area of west Kentucky.
• 2.32 inches of rain in one hour is the third highest one-hour total in Paducah observational records.
• It set a new Kentucky record for 24-hour rainfall.
Paducah also set the second highest daily rain total in recorded history. That’s very impressive, especially because it’s July, and the rain was not from a tropical storm or hurricane remnant, which is where you do find the majority of our days receiving 6 inches or more of rain.
The worst part was that this extreme flooding hit areas still recovering from another natural disaster, the deadly EF-4 tornado of Dec. 10, 2021. Sometimes Mother Nature can play a cruel game.
Either way, this will be a storm that we talk about for a while, whether it be because of the prolific lightning or the extreme rain.
